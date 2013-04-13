Ce taxă pregăteşte Mazăre pentru agenţii economici din Satul de Vacanţă

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Ce taxă pregăteşte Mazăre pentru agenţii economici din Satul de Vacanţă

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 13 Aprilie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Deşi existau promisiuni din partea administraţiei publice locale că nu vor fi majorate taxele sau, şi mai rău, că nu vor apărea altele noi, iată că unii agenţi economici din Constanţa pot avea parte de surprize. Neplăcute, bineînţeles !

Recent, reprezentanţii Primăriei Constanţa au publicat pe site-ul instituţiei proiectul de hotărâre privind modificarea şi completarea HCL numărul 330/2012 privind stabilirea impozitelor şi taxelor locale pentru anul 2013, proiectul fiind iniţiat de edilul Radu Mazăre.

Una dintre modificările aduse la acest proiect vizează schimbarea denumirii „taxei pentru irigaţii spaţii verzi în staţiunea Mamaia”. Aşadar, taxa va urma să se numească „taxă pentru spaţii verzi”. Mai mult, potrivit proiectului, se fac modificări şi în privinţa contribuabililor care ar datora taxa, astfel că unii agenţi economici se vor trezi că trebuie să scoată mai mulţi bani din buzunar.

Astfel, ea va fi aplicată nu numai persoanelor fizice şi juridice care deţin în proprietate sau în folosinţă spaţii de cazare în staţiunea Mamaia şi pentru proprietarii spaţiilor de locuit situate în staţiune, ci şi pentru persoanele fizice şi juridice din Satul de Vacanţă.

„Această taxă este fundamentată pe necesitatea întreţinerii spaţiilor verzi aflate pe domeniul public din staţiunea Mamaia şi Sat Vacanţă fiind utilizată pentru amenajarea şi întreţinerea spaţiului verde concretizată în activităţi de împrospătare a materialului dendrofloricol reprezentat de noua plantaţie de arbori, arbuşti, conifere şi flori anuale, precum şi de întreţinerea acestuia prin udat la plantare şi ulterior zilnic”, se spune în proiectul de hotărâre.

Cine şi cât va plăti taxa

Taxa se încasează de la următoarele categorii de contribuabili: operatorii economici, respectiv persoane fizice autorizate, întreprinderi individuale, întreprinderi familiale şi persoane juridice, care desfăşoară activităţi economice în staţiunea Mamaia şi Sat Vacanţă, proprietarii spaţiilor de locuit situate în staţiunea Mamaia şi Sat Vacanţă, după momentul primei dări în folosinţă a acestor spaţii de locuit, respectiv după momentul primei vânzări sau cedări a folosinţei prin închiriere, comodat/împrumut de folosinţă, administrare, inclusiv folosire în regim hotelier.

Noul bir va fi achitat de către proprietar, în cazul spaţiilor de locuit, şi de către utilizatorul spaţiului adică cel care desfăşoară activitatea, în cazul operatorilor economici care desfăşoară activităţi economice în staţiunea Mamaia şi Sat Vacanţă.

Cuantumul anual al taxei rămâne neschimbat, mai exact, 31 lei/15 m2 sau fracţiune din aceasta pentru spaţiile deţinute în vederea desfăşurării activităţilor economice, precum şi pentru spaţiile de locuit şi 31 lei/loc de cazare pentru spaţiile de cazare.

Modificări intervin şi în privinţa termenului de plată şi a cuantumului amenzilor. Astfel, pentru spaţiile de locuit declaraţia se va depune la dobândirea spaţiului, iar termenul de plată este de 1 iulie a anului respectiv, inclusiv.

Ce amenzi riscaţi şi de ce

Pentru spaţiile destinate activităţilor economice, declaraţia de impunere se depune până la data de 1 iulie 2013, dată la care devine scadentă şi obligaţia de plată. Anul trecut depunerea declaraţiei şi achitarea taxei se putea face până la data de 15 iulie.

Contribuabilii au obligaţia depunerii declaraţiilor de impunere în termen de 30 de zile de la înfiinţarea sau de la intervenirea oricăror modificări ce conduc la recalcularea taxei datorate.

În cazul contribuabililor care se înfiinţează sau deschid puncte de lucru după împlinirea termenului scadent de plată al taxei, respectiv 1 iulie, depunerea declaraţiei şi plata taxei se efectuează în termen de 30 de zile de la data înfiinţării sau modificării aduse actului constitutiv/ statutului/ autorizaţiei de funcţionare, după caz.

Pe lângă depunerea peste termen a declaraţiilor, nedepunerea declaraţiilor, depunerea declara-ţiilor cu informaţii eronate, apare o nouă contravenţie privind nedeclararea în termen de 30 de zile a modificărilor intervenite care conduc la recalcularea taxei. Pentru toate acesta abateri, contravenţiile prevăzute în proiectul de hotărâre sunt mai mari faţă de cele existente la această dată. Mai precis, abaterile se sancţionează cu amendă de la 279 lei la 696 lei, în cazul persoanelor fizice, persoanelor fizice autorizate, întreprinderilor individuale şi întreprinderilor familiale, şi cu amendă de la 1.116 lei la 2.500 lei în cazul persoanelor juridice. În prezent, amenzile sunt cuprinse între 240 lei şi 600 lei, şi respectiv 960 lei şi 2.400 lei.

Amenzile se vor putea achita pe loc sau în termen de cel mult 48 de ore de la data încheierii procesului verbal ori, după caz, de la data comunicării acestuia, a jumătate din minimul amenzii. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

VEŞTI PROASTE pentru constănţeni! GIGACALORIA SE SCUMPEŞTE retroactiv
Ce răspuns i-a dat Macovei lui Theodor Stolojan
Primarul din Rotterdam, despre planul cu MAZĂRE: "Dacă nu are contracte bune, nu o să meargă colaborarea"
Părerea ta contează !
1
nelu
30 aprilie 2013
+1 : -1
taxa sat vacanta

nu este normal sa plateasca agentii economicii taxa pt spatii verzi si intretinerea lor daca ar fi buruieni s-ar mai duce cineva plus la adausurile care le adauga este o nimica toata pt ei

2
les planetes longchamp
26 iulie 2014
les planetes longchamp

courses hippiques longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/courseshippiqueslongchamp.asp]courses hippiques longchamp[/url]combien coute un sac longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/combiencouteunsaclongchamp.asp]combien coute un sac longchamp[/url]collection longchamp 2014[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/collectionlongchamp2014.asp]collection longchamp 2014[/url]ceinture homme longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/ceinturehommelongchamp.asp]ceinture homme longchamp[/url]cartable longchamp femme[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/cartablelongchampfemme.asp]cartable longchamp femme[/url]boutiques longchamp paris[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/boutiqueslongchampparis.asp]boutiques longchamp paris[/url]boutique longchamp marseille[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/boutiquelongchampmarseille.asp]boutique longchamp marseille[/url]boutique longchamp lyon[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/boutiquelongchamplyon.asp]boutique longchamp lyon[/url]bijoux longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/bijouxlongchamp.asp]bijoux longchamp[/url]besace longchamp pliage[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/besacelongchamppliage.asp]besace longchamp pliage[/url]besace longchamp femme[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/besacelongchampfemme.asp]besace longchamp femme[/url]besace cuir homme longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/besacecuirhommelongchamp.asp]besace cuir homme longchamp[/url]webcam st francois de longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/webcamstfrancoisdelongchamp.asp]webcam st francois de longchamp[/url]vrai sac longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/vraisaclongchamp.asp]vrai sac longchamp[/url]vente priv?e longchamp 2013[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/ventepriv?elongchamp2013.asp]vente priv?e longchamp 2013[/url]vente de sac longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/ventedesaclongchamp.asp]vente de sac longchamp[/url]vanity case longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/vanitycaselongchamp.asp]vanity case longchamp[/url]trousse ecole longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/trousseecolelongchamp.asp]trousse ecole longchamp[/url]trousse de toilette femme longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/troussedetoilettefemmelongchamp.asp]trousse de toilette femme longchamp[/url]trousse de maquillage longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/troussedemaquillagelongchamp.asp]trousse de maquillage longchamp[/url]trousse cuir longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/troussecuirlongchamp.asp]trousse cuir longchamp[/url]taille longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/taillelongchamp.asp]taille longchamp[/url]sultan longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/sultanlongchamp.asp]sultan longchamp[/url]station st fran?ois longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/stationstfran?oislongchamp.asp]station st fran?ois longchamp[/url]station de ski saint francois longchamp savoie[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/stationdeskisaintfrancoislongchampsavoie.asp]station de ski saint francois longchamp savoie[/url]st francois longchamp location[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/stfrancoislongchamplocation.asp]st francois longchamp location[/url]st francois longchamp forfait[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/stfrancoislongchampforfait.asp]st francois longchamp forfait[/url]st francois longchamp esf[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/stfrancoislongchampesf.asp]st francois longchamp esf[/url]st fran?ois de longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/stfran?oisdelongchamp.asp]st fran?ois de longchamp[/url]soldes sacs longchamp 2010[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/soldessacslongchamp2010.asp]soldes sacs longchamp 2010[/url]solde sac a main longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/soldesacamainlongchamp.asp]solde sac a main longchamp[/url]skimium saint francois longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/skimiumsaintfrancoislongchamp.asp]skimium saint francois longchamp[/url]site sac longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/sitesaclongchamp.asp]site sac longchamp[/url]serviette cuir homme longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/serviettecuirhommelongchamp.asp]serviette cuir homme longchamp[/url]sacs voyage longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/sacsvoyagelongchamp.asp]sacs voyage longchamp[/url]sacs pliage longchamp sold?s[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/sacspliagelongchampsold?s.asp]sacs pliage longchamp sold?s[/url]sacs longchamp pliage pas cher[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/sacslongchamppliagepascher.asp]sacs longchamp pliage pas cher[/url]sacs longchamp cuir pas cher[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/sacslongchampcuirpascher.asp]sacs longchamp cuir pas cher[/url]sacs longchamp 2013[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/sacslongchamp2013.asp]sacs longchamp 2013[/url]sacs besace longchamp[url=http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/sacsbesacelongchamp.asp]sacs besace longchamp[/url] les planetes longchamp http://www.bellvision.fr/pages/lesplaneteslongchamp.asp

3
air max boutique
2 august 2014
air max boutique

nike air max rose et blanche[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmaxroseetblanche.php]nike air max rose et blanche[/url]nike air max silver[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmaxsilver.php]nike air max silver[/url]nike air max tailwind 6[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmaxtailwind6.php]nike air max tailwind 6[/url]nike air max tennis[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmaxtennis.php]nike air max tennis[/url]nike air max triax 94[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairmaxtriax94.php]nike air max triax 94[/url]nike air trainer max 91[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairtrainermax91.php]nike air trainer max 91[/url]nike aire max one[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikeairemaxone.php]nike aire max one[/url]nike griffey max 1[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikegriffeymax1.php]nike griffey max 1[/url]nike max thea[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikemaxthea.php]nike max thea[/url]nike personnaliser air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikepersonnaliserairmax.php]nike personnaliser air max[/url]nike store air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikestoreairmax.php]nike store air max[/url]nikebetterworld air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nikebetterworldairmax.php]nikebetterworld air max[/url]nouvelle air max one[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nouvelleairmaxone.php]nouvelle air max one[/url]nouvelle collection air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/nouvellecollectionairmax.php]nouvelle collection air max[/url]personnaliser nike air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/personnalisernikeairmax.php]personnaliser nike air max[/url]photo air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/photoairmax.php]photo air max[/url]prix air max one[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/prixairmaxone.php]prix air max one[/url]r max femme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/rmaxfemme.php]r max femme[/url]site officiel air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/siteofficielairmax.php]site officiel air max[/url]sneakers air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/sneakersairmax.php]sneakers air max[/url]vente priv?e air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/ventepriv?eairmax.php]vente priv?e air max[/url]90 air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/90airmax.php]90 air max[/url]acheter air max 90[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/acheterairmax90.php]acheter air max 90[/url]acheter des air max[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/acheterdesairmax.php]acheter des air max[/url]air max 1 blanc femme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1blancfemme.php]air max 1 blanc femme[/url]air max 1 bleu blanc[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1bleublanc.php]air max 1 bleu blanc[/url]air max 1 bleu gris[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1bleugris.php]air max 1 bleu gris[/url]air max 1 blue[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1blue.php]air max 1 blue[/url]air max 1 courir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1courir.php]air max 1 courir[/url]air max 1 essential femme pas cher[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1essentialfemmepascher.php]air max 1 essential femme pas cher[/url]air max 1 essential gris[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1essentialgris.php]air max 1 essential gris[/url]air max 1 femme liberty[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1femmeliberty.php]air max 1 femme liberty[/url]air max 1 femme rose[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1femmerose.php]air max 1 femme rose[/url]air max 1 grey[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1grey.php]air max 1 grey[/url]air max 1 gris bleu[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1grisbleu.php]air max 1 gris bleu[/url]air max 1 gris noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1grisnoir.php]air max 1 gris noir[/url]air max 1 leopard homme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1leopardhomme.php]air max 1 leopard homme[/url]air max 1 lunar[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1lunar.php]air max 1 lunar[/url]air max 1 noir et gris[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1noiretgris.php]air max 1 noir et gris[/url]air max 1 noir et rose[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1noiretrose.php]air max 1 noir et rose[/url]air max 1 premium noir[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1premiumnoir.php]air max 1 premium noir[/url]air max 1 qoh[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1qoh.php]air max 1 qoh[/url]air max 1 shop[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1shop.php]air max 1 shop[/url]air max 1 vintage femme[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1vintagefemme.php]air max 1 vintage femme[/url]air max 1987[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1987.php]air max 1987[/url]air max 1998[url=http://www.quatuoralfama.com/new/airmax1998.php]air max 1998[/url] air max boutique

4
Drew Brees Jersey
12 august 2014
aavpbywn@gmail.com

In Designing Interactions, award-winning designer Bill Moggridge introduces us to forty influential designers who have shaped our interaction with technology. Drew Brees Jersey

5
Drew Brees Jersey
15 august 2014
jkkamwpyddi@gmail.com

And Moggridge tells the story of his own design process and explains the focus on people and prototypes that has been successful at IDEO? Drew Brees Jersey

6
air max 180 ultramarine
24 august 2014
air max 180 ultramarine

air max fille leopard[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxfilleleopard.asp]air max fille leopard[/url]air max france pas cher[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxfrancepascher.asp]air max france pas cher[/url]air max go strong[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxgostrong.asp]air max go strong[/url]air max hyperfuse red[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxhyperfusered.asp]air max hyperfuse red[/url]air max jaune[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxjaune.asp]air max jaune[/url]air max leopard grise[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxleopardgrise.asp]air max leopard grise[/url]air max ltd 2 plus[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxltd2plus.asp]air max ltd 2 plus[/url]air max moins cher[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxmoinscher.asp]air max moins cher[/url]air max nouvelle collection 2013[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxnouvellecollection2013.asp]air max nouvelle collection 2013[/url]air max nouvelle collection 2014[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxnouvellecollection2014.asp]air max nouvelle collection 2014[/url]air max officiel[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxofficiel.asp]air max officiel[/url]air max on[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxon.asp]air max on[/url]air max one 2013[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxone2013.asp]air max one 2013[/url]air max one black[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxoneblack.asp]air max one black[/url]air max one bleu marine[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxonebleumarine.asp]air max one bleu marine[/url]air max one femme leopard[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxonefemmeleopard.asp]air max one femme leopard[/url]air max one homme pas cher[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxonehommepascher.asp]air max one homme pas cher[/url]air max one l?opard[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxonel?opard.asp]air max one l?opard[/url]air max one milan[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxonemilan.asp]air max one milan[/url]air max or[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxor.asp]air max or[/url]air max pas cher france[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxpascherfrance.asp]air max pas cher france[/url]air max pour b?b?[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxpourb?b?.asp]air max pour b?b?[/url]air max premium 1[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxpremium1.asp]air max premium 1[/url]air max rare[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxrare.asp]air max rare[/url]air max red[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxred.asp]air max red[/url]air max rose femme[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxrosefemme.asp]air max rose femme[/url]air max rose fluo femme[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxrosefluofemme.asp]air max rose fluo femme[/url]air max silver[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxsilver.asp]air max silver[/url]air max skyline homme[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxskylinehomme.asp]air max skyline homme[/url]air max store[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxstore.asp]air max store[/url]air max thea noir femme[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxtheanoirfemme.asp]air max thea noir femme[/url]air max thea premium[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxtheapremium.asp]air max thea premium[/url]air max toute noir[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxtoutenoir.asp]air max toute noir[/url]air max turquoise[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxturquoise.asp]air max turquoise[/url]air max vert[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxvert.asp]air max vert[/url]air max violet[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxviolet.asp]air max violet[/url]air max violette[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxviolette.asp]air max violette[/url]air max women[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airmaxwomen.asp]air max women[/url]aire max fille[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airemaxfille.asp]aire max fille[/url]aire max one femme[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airemaxonefemme.asp]aire max one femme[/url]aire max one pas cher[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airemaxonepascher.asp]aire max one pas cher[/url]aire max thea[url=http://drmullen.com/new/airemaxthea.asp]aire max thea[/url]baskets air max[url=http://drmullen.com/new/basketsairmax.asp]baskets air max[/url]chaussure air max femme[url=http://drmullen.com/new/chaussureairmaxfemme.asp]chaussure air max femme[/url]chaussures nike air max pas cher[url=http://drmullen.com/new/chaussuresnikeairmaxpascher.asp]chaussures nike air max pas cher[/url]image air max[url=http://drmullen.com/new/imageairmax.asp]image air max[/url]jordan air max[url=http://drmullen.com/new/jordanairmax.asp]jordan air max[/url]nik air max[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikairmax.asp]nik air max[/url]nike air max 1 blanche[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax1blanche.asp]nike air max 1 blanche[/url]nike air max 1 enfant[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax1enfant.asp]nike air max 1 enfant[/url]nike air max 1 grise[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax1grise.asp]nike air max 1 grise[/url]nike air max 2[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax2.asp]nike air max 2[/url]nike air max 2014 pas cher[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax2014pascher.asp]nike air max 2014 pas cher[/url]nike air max 87 femme[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax87femme.asp]nike air max 87 femme[/url]nike air max 90 id[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax90id.asp]nike air max 90 id[/url]nike air max 90 lunar[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax90lunar.asp]nike air max 90 lunar[/url]nike air max 90 rose[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax90rose.asp]nike air max 90 rose[/url]nike air max 90 youth gs[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmax90youthgs.asp]nike air max 90 youth gs[/url]nike air max blanches[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmaxblanches.asp]nike air max blanches[/url]nike air max bleu marine[url=http://drmullen.com/new/nikeairmaxbleumarine.asp]nike air max bleu marine[/url] air max 180 ultramarine

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16107 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
miercuri, 28 decembrie Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15897 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10906 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3837 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
ieri, ora 14:34 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 2168 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3463 secunde