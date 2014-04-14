Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Câţi bani aduce staţiunea Mamaia oraşului Constanţa

Ştire online publicată Luni, 14 Aprilie 2014. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Viceprimarul Constanţei, Decebal Făgădău, a fost prezent, vineri, în redacţia „Cuget Liber“, unde, prin intermediul cotidianului nostru, a purtat o discuţie directă cu cititorii. Astfel, el a răspuns întrebărilor adresate de constănţeni. Din lipsă de spaţiu, publicăm o parte din acest interviu, cu menţiunea că acesta poate fi citit integral pe site-ul www.cugetliber.ro. 

- Când vor fi introduse în Constanţa camere de supraveghere, atât a traficului rutier, cât şi a zonelor intens circulate, aglomeraţiile urbane mai mari? De asemenea, nu credeţi că este o bună soluţie şi introducerea de camere video în mijloacele de transport în comun? Astfel am putea scăpa de hoţii de buzunare. - În calitate de coordonator al tuturor proiectelor ce fac parte din planul integral de dezvoltare al zonei Metropolitane Constanţa, vă pot spune că avem proiecte care vizează introducerea de camere în mai multe localităţi din municipiul Constanţa. Scopul acestor camere este acela de a crea infrastructura suport, pe care instituţiile responsabile să-şi pună softurile şi să-şi culeagă datele de care au nevoie pentru a-şi desfăşura activitatea. Nu este o infrastructură de detalii, care să intre în intimitatea persoanelor, ci care vine să supervizeze ordinea şi siguranţa publică. Pentru mijloacele de transport în comun, am avut un proiect care este pe lista de rezervă a proiectelor ce urmează să fie finalizate, dar, deoarece ţine de o relaţie între Consiliul Local şi Regia Autonomă de Transport în Comun, toate tulburările din RATC au dus la amânarea acestui proiect. Însă acesta se va concretiza. 

- Ce părere aveţi despre problema câinilor comunitari ? Sunt mulţi constănţeni care nu doresc ca aceştia să fie eutanasiaţi, ci vor adăposturi pentru ei. - Ne învrăjbim între noi şi căutăm o atenuare a efectelor, fără să umblăm la cauză. Problema este gestionată de către viceprimarul Gabi Stan.  Serviciul de ecarisaj este limitat din punct de vedere al resurselor financiare alocate şi al capacităţilor de cazare. Vă pot spune că voi milita pentru transparentizarea activităţii acestui serviciu, o raportare lunară trimestrială a capturilor, a adopţiilor şi a eutanasierilor. În a doua jumătate a anului, veţi găsi aceste rapoarte pe site-ul primăriei. 

- Câţi bani aduce staţiunea Mamaia Primăriei Constanţa?- Putem doar să estimăm, pentru că această industrie a turismului este foarte vastă. La bugetul primăriei mă interesează partea de economie a turismului. Vorbim despre două componente: un venit direct şi un venit din cota de pe impozitul global. Din estimările mele, veniturile din staţiunea Mamaia, la un buget de aproximativ 130 de milioane de euro, se cifrează la 25 - 30% din această sumă. 

- Unde sunt cei 400.000 de pomi şi arbori plantaţi în Constanţa, pe ce suprafaţă sunt plantaţi conform declaraţiilor scrise ale primarului? - Direcţia de gospodărire comunală condusă de doamna Aurora Traşcă este în subordinea domnului viceprimar Gabi Stan. Numărul de telefon al Direcţiei este 0241.488.180. 

- Când vor fi scoase şinele de tramvai de pe podul de la Butelii, deoarece ne rupem maşinile pe acolo? - Cunosc foarte bine zona. Podul de la Butelii trebuia să intre în revizie capitală în anul 2011, apoi în 2012, apoi în 2013. Întrucât varianta ocolitoare a Constanţei nu fusese terminată şi podul de la IPMC e în lucrări, nu ne-am permis să blocăm oraşul. De îndată ce podul de la IPMC va fi reparat cu bani de la Guvern, ne vom reprograma revizia capitală pentru podul de la Butelii. La începutul verii, aproximativ 15 iunie, cred că vom inaugura podul de la IPMC cu o nouă faţă. 

- Ştiu că sunteţi coleg cu Radu Mazăre, dar, dacă el hotărăşte să nu mai candideze, aţi dori să candidaţi la Primăria Constanţa? - Nu mi-am dorit şi nu-mi doresc nicio ascensiune nemeritată, nemuncită, venită prea repede. Principala mea preocupare este legată de acest mandat de viceprimar, al echipei Mazăre. O decizie politică legată de o candidatură se ia într-un cadru politic. Ca intenţie personală, îmi doresc să fiu cel mai bun tată din lume. 

3
