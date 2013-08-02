Vedetele noastre au silicoane, dar nu recunosc!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
NP28oP http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com
I do some voluntary work diflucan price uk "I'm pleased the legislature accepted my recommendations sothat suffering children can get the treatment they need," saidChristie, seen as a likely 2016 contender for the Republicanpresidential nomination. "This new law will help sick kidsaccess the program while also keeping in place appropriatesafeguards."
I'm on holiday diflucan price australia In one of the most delicate moments of her presidency,Rousseff said her Workers Party government remained committed tothe fiscal responsibility needed to curb high inflation and keeppublic finances in order.
Is this a temporary or permanent position? buy sildalis A total of three debuts arrive in the top 10 of the Digital Songs chart this week, including Perry's "Roar." And all three of them start in the top fiveĂ˘ÂÂthe first time that's happened since last October. (On the Digital Songs chart dated Oct. 20, 2012, One Direction, Swift and Adele bowed at Nos. 1-3, respectively, with "Live While We're Young," "Red" and "Skyfall.")Ă˘ÂÂ¨Ă˘ÂÂ¨
I came here to study online pharmacy diflucan Ă˘ÂÂThe D.C. circuit is the only thing standing between America and the regulatory behemoth the president is trying to set in motion,Ă˘ÂÂÂ Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director at the Judicial Crisis Network, told FoxNews.com.Â She pointed to looming rules pertaining to everything from ObamaCare to environmental regulation.Â If they're challenged years down the road, the president will want his allies on the D.C. bench.Â
I like watching football diflucan no prescription needed The steady shift in expectations has taken markets' view ofthe BoE rate outlook back to where it was in late June, justbefore Mark Carney became governor. Soon after taking over onJuly 1, Carney dampened expectations of an early move by callinga rise in short-term money market rates "unwarranted."
In tens, please (ten pound notes) albendazole buy uk But as the Daily News reported June 26, A-RodĂ˘ÂÂs real mission is to get himself to the safe haven that will protect him from losing any of his money as a result of being suspended by baseball Ă˘ÂÂ and that place is the so-called Ă˘ÂÂunable to performĂ˘ÂÂ list, where he and baseball doctors determine whether the severity of his hip condition is such that it precludes him from being able to perform.
I'd like some euros cytotec tablets Within days of the "Toga and Yoga" party, during which men wore togas and women wore yoga pants, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service began looking into the allegations. The alleged victim initially did not want to pursue charges. During the Article 32 hearing, defense attorneys played a recording of a phone call in which she asked one of the defendants not to cooperate with investigators.
I work for myself albendazole no prescription Signs of renewed support for the opposition are showing in the northern city of Aleppo, where a government counterattack backed by Hezbollah, which trained Shi'ite militia in the area, has stalled, according to the opposition.
I'm doing a masters in law 50mg clomid triplets "Since the absolute risks for these rare birth defects are still very small, pregnant women should not be very worried after having used these drugs," said Marleen van Gelder, an epidemiologist at Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Center in the Netherlands who was not involved in the study but has researched birth defects and decongestants before.