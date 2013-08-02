Vedetele noastre au silicoane, dar nu recunosc!

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Vedetele noastre au silicoane, dar nu recunosc!

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 02 August 2013. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Numeroase vedete autohtone au apelat la bisturiu pentru a-şi mări sânii, înainte sau imediat după ce au devenit cunoscute. Însă, o parte dintre acestea nu recunosc în ruptul capului.

Despre Andreea Bălan circulă de ani de zile zvonul că şi-ar fi mărit bustul, însă ea a dezminţit acest lucru, ori de câte ori a avut ocazia. Zvonurile au căpătat iar contur după apariţia ultimului ei clip, „Like a Bunny” în 2001, însă cântăreaţa a negat din nou cu vehemenţă. Mai mult, Andreea a recunoscut că are bustul mai mare, dar susţine că mărirea bustului se datorează unor anticoncepţionale.

Bănuită că şi-ar fi pus şi ea silicoane, Inna spune că natura este cea care a înzestrat-o cu un corp perfect. Cântăreaţa îi contrazice pe cei care o acuză de acest lucru. „Sunt foarte mulţumită de cum arăt, nu am nicio operaţie estetică”, a spus Inna la un moment dat.

Andreea Marin nu a recunoscut niciodată că ar fi apelat la implanturile cu silicon. Totuşi, primele zvonuri privind mărirea bustului ei au apărut la scurt timp după ce s-a impus la TVR1 cu emisiunea Surpize, surprize. Recent, sânii vedetei au fost iar motivul unor controverse.

Iuliana Luciu, sora Nicoletei Luciu a stârnit suspiciuni cu sânii ei măriţi peste noapte. Ea a pus mărirea sânilor pe seama faptului că se îngrăşase câteva kilograme în plus. „Având 10 kilograme în plus, automat eram mai grasă, aveam şi picioarele groase şi fundul mai mare, dar nimeni n-a zis că mi-am pus silicon în fund”, a spus ironic, vedeta.

Ramona Bădescu a fost suspectată pentru mărirea bustului cu implanturi mamare, însă Ramona a infirmat orice zvon legat de acest lucru. „Sânii mei par mai mari acum din cauza unor trucuri fotografice. Nu mi-am făcut implant cu silicon, mie îmi este foarte frică de operaţii. În plus, eram ceva mai slabă”, a spus recent Ramona, pentru Click!

Mădălina Ghenea a apelat la chirurgia estetică încă de la 16 ani. Complexată de faptul că avea sânii mici, olteanca şi-a mărit bustul fără să stea pe gânduri. Modelul şi-a văzut visul cu ochii în vacanţa de vară, după absolvirea clasei a X - a. În următorul an şcolar, ea şi-a uimit colegii cu un bust impunător. Cu toate acestea, iubita lui Gerard Butler evită să vorbească despre acest subiect, scrie libertatea.ro.

Părerea ta contează !
44 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
kXdHcECrHFSH
3 octombrie 2014
uPGEuHmZZTiCnoeqR

NP28oP http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
iTgdRsotOqJfyMilpL
20 octombrie 2014
KgebEUWdWNNv

I do some voluntary work diflucan price uk "I'm pleased the legislature accepted my recommendations sothat suffering children can get the treatment they need," saidChristie, seen as a likely 2016 contender for the Republicanpresidential nomination. "This new law will help sick kidsaccess the program while also keeping in place appropriatesafeguards."

3
aJpVYVDDEahgmwxNNPL
20 octombrie 2014
nUsmBEWtZYSsoe

I'm on holiday diflucan price australia In one of the most delicate moments of her presidency,Rousseff said her Workers Party government remained committed tothe fiscal responsibility needed to curb high inflation and keeppublic finances in order.

4
AJCFQWKNWLi
20 octombrie 2014
wBSUHPyJcpWjOZasaWP

Is this a temporary or permanent position? buy sildalis A total of three debuts arrive in the top 10 of the Digital Songs chart this week, including Perry's "Roar." And all three of them start in the top fiveĂ˘ÂÂthe first time that's happened since last October. (On the Digital Songs chart dated Oct. 20, 2012, One Direction, Swift and Adele bowed at Nos. 1-3, respectively, with "Live While We're Young," "Red" and "Skyfall.")Ă˘ÂÂ¨Ă˘ÂÂ¨

5
MluEIVDskESBJdpE
20 octombrie 2014
BnfuYhCPtlexyIl

I came here to study online pharmacy diflucan Ă˘ÂÂThe D.C. circuit is the only thing standing between America and the regulatory behemoth the president is trying to set in motion,Ă˘ÂÂÂ Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director at the Judicial Crisis Network, told FoxNews.com.Â She pointed to looming rules pertaining to everything from ObamaCare to environmental regulation.Â If they're challenged years down the road, the president will want his allies on the D.C. bench.Â 

6
QnDEzMEZMSOLzPIhx
20 octombrie 2014
jylecmGwufAx

I like watching football diflucan no prescription needed The steady shift in expectations has taken markets' view ofthe BoE rate outlook back to where it was in late June, justbefore Mark Carney became governor. Soon after taking over onJuly 1, Carney dampened expectations of an early move by callinga rise in short-term money market rates "unwarranted."

7
MpCgDztdWhcUT
21 octombrie 2014
OccxRRtHOFIsUrAZ

In tens, please (ten pound notes) albendazole buy uk But as the Daily News reported June 26, A-RodĂ˘ÂÂs real mission is to get himself to the safe haven that will protect him from losing any of his money as a result of being suspended by baseball Ă˘ÂÂ and that place is the so-called Ă˘ÂÂunable to performĂ˘ÂÂ list, where he and baseball doctors determine whether the severity of his hip condition is such that it precludes him from being able to perform.

8
pVCRGyzQJtliyHMWK
21 octombrie 2014
WtIrWvzEUxp

I'd like some euros cytotec tablets Within days of the "Toga and Yoga" party, during which men wore togas and women wore yoga pants, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service began looking into the allegations. The alleged victim initially did not want to pursue charges. During the Article 32 hearing, defense attorneys played a recording of a phone call in which she asked one of the defendants not to cooperate with investigators.

9
cRBHORWJQv
21 octombrie 2014
tMAitksKQROsZjx

I work for myself albendazole no prescription Signs of renewed support for the opposition are showing in the northern city of Aleppo, where a government counterattack backed by Hezbollah, which trained Shi'ite militia in the area, has stalled, according to the opposition.

10
uzVDCGIXJvxODO
21 octombrie 2014
DusuVLjuGbCjQxDGHm

I'm doing a masters in law 50mg clomid triplets "Since the absolute risks for these rare birth defects are still very small, pregnant women should not be very worried after having used these drugs," said Marleen van Gelder, an epidemiologist at Radboud University Nijmegen Medical Center in the Netherlands who was not involved in the study but has researched birth defects and decongestants before.

44 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16185 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15970 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10932 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3873 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 2922 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1485 secunde