OSCAR 2012: Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 24 Ianuarie 2012. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Nominalizările pentru cea de-a 84-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar au fost anunţate astăzi, într-o conferinţă de presă, de actriţa Jennifer Lawrence şi preşedintele Academiei de film americane, Tom Sherak. Evenimentul a avut loc la Samuel Goldwyn Theater din Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, şi a fost difuzat în direct de site-ul Academiei de film americane.

Anul acesta, au fost nominalizate la Oscarul pentru cel mai bun film nouă pelicule, printre care "The Artist" şi "The Descendants", câştigătoare la Globurile de Aur, dar şi "The Tree of Life", câştigătorul Palme d'Or la Cannes în 2011.Pelicula 3D "Hugo", de Martin Scorsese, a obţinut cele mai multe nominalizări - 11 -, fiind urmată de "The Artist", cu 10 nominalizări. Pelicula alb-negru "The Artist", care este un omagiu adus filmelor mute de la Hollywood, a fost, în urmă cu două săptămâni, răsfăţata galei premiilor Globul de Aur.

Filmul "Moneyball", cu Brad Pitt în rol principal, a obţinut şase nominalizări, în timp ce "The Descendants", cu George Clooney, are cinci nominalizări. Peliculele "The Help" şi "Midnight in Paris" au fiecare câte patru nominalizări, iar "The Tree of Life" a fost nominalizat la trei categorii.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor la cea de-a 84-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar:

Cel mai bun film: "The Artist", "The Tree of Life", "Hugo", "Moneyball", "The Descendants", "Midnight in ", "The Help", "War Horse" şi "Extremely Loud and Incredebly Close"

Cel mai bun regizor: Michel Hazanavicius ("The Artist"), Alexander Payne ("The Descendants"), Martin Scorsese ("Hugo"), Woody Allen ("Midnight in Paris") şi Terrence Malick ("The Tree of Life")

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Jean Dujardin ("The Artist"), George Clooney ("The Descendants"), Brad Pitt ("Moneyball"), Demián Bichir ("A Better Life") şi Gary Oldman ("Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy")

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol principal: Glenn Close ("Albert Nobbs"), Rooney Mara ("The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo"), Viola Davis ("The Help"), Meryl Streep ("The Iron Lady") şi Michelle Williams ("My Week with Marilyn")

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Kenneth Branagh ("My Week with Marilyn"), Jonah Hill ("Moneyball"), Nick Nolte ("Warrior"), Christopher Plummer ("Beginners") şi Max von Sydow ("Extremely Loud and Incredebly Close")

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Berenice Bejo ("The Artist"), Jessica Chastain ("The Help"), Melissa McCarthy ("Bridesmaids"), Janet McTeer ("Albert Nobbs"), Octavia Spencer ("The Help")

Cel mai bun film străin: "Bullhead" (Belgia), "Footnote" (Israel), "In Darkness" (Polonia), "Monsieur Lazhar" (Canada), "Nader and Simin, A Separation" (Iran)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: "A Cat in Paris", de Alain Gagnol şi Jean-Loup Felicioli, "Chico & Rita", de Fernando Trueba şi Javier Mariscal, "Kung Fu Panda 2", de Jennifer Yuh Nelson, "Puss in Boots", de Chris Miller, "Rango", de Gore Verbinski

Cea mai bună regie artistică: "The Artist" (Laurence Bennett, Robert Gould), "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" (Stuart Craig, Stephenie McMillan), "Hugo" (Dante Ferretti, Francesca Lo Schiavo), "War Horse" (Rick Carter, Lee Sandales)

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: "The Descendants" (Alexander Payne, Nat Faxon, Jim Rash), "Hugo" (John Logan), "The Ides of March" (George Clooney, Grant Heslov, Beau Willimon), "Moneyball" (Steven Zaillian, Aaron Sorkin, Stan Chervin), "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" (Bridget O'Connor, Peter Straughan)

Cel mai bun scenariu original: "The Artist" (Michel Hazanavicius), "Bridesmaids" (Annie Mumolo, Kristen Wiig), "Margin Call" (J.C. Chandor), "Midnight in Paris" (Woody Allen), "A Separation" (Asghar Farhadi)

Cea mai bună imagine: "The Artist" (Guillaume Schiffman), "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (Jeff Cronenweth), "Hugo"(Robert Richardson), "The Tree of Life"(Emmanuel Lubezki), "War Horse" (Janusz Kaminski)

Cel mai bun montaj: "The Artist" (Anne-Sophie Bion and Michel Hazanavicius), "The Descendants" (Kevin Tent), "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (Kirk Baxter şi Angus Wall), "Hugo" (Thelma Schoonmaker), "Moneyball" (Christopher Tellefsen)

Cea mai bună coloană sonoră: "The Adventures of Tintin" - John Williams, "The Artist" - Ludovic Bource, "Hugo" - Howard Shore, "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" - Alberto Iglesias, "War Horse" - John Williams

Cel mai bun cântec: "Man or Muppet" din "The Muppets" - Bret McKenzie, "Real in Rio" din "Rio" - Sergio Mendes, Carlinhos Brown, Siedah Garrett

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: "Drive", "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo", "Hugo", "Transformers: Dark of the Moon", "War Horse"

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo", "Hugo", "Moneyball", "Transformers: Dark of the Moon", "War Horse"

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2", "Hugo", "Real Steel", "Rise of the Planet of the Apes", "Transformers: Dark of the Moon"

Cel mai bun machiaj: "Albert Nobbs", "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2", "The Iron Lady"

Cele mai bune costume: "Anonymous" (Lisy Christl), "The Artist" (Mark Bridges), "Hugo" (Sandy Powell), "Jane Eyre" (Michael O'Connor), "W.E." (Arianne Phillips)

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: "Dimanche/Sunday", de Patrick Doyon, "The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore", de William Joyce şi Brandon Oldenburg, "La Luna", de Enrico Casarosa, "A Morning Stroll", de Grant Orchard şi Sue Goffe, "Wild Life", de Amanda Forbis şi Wendy Tilby

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de ficţiune: "Pentecost", Peter McDonald şi Eimear O'Kane, "Raju", de Max Zähle şi Stefan Gieren, "The Shore", de Terry George şi Oorlagh George, "Time Freak", de Andrew Bowler şi Gigi Causey, "Tuba Atlantic", de Hallvar Witzø

Cel mai bun documentar: "Hell and Back Again", de Danfung Dennis şi Mike Lerner, "If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front", de Marshall Curry şi Sam Cullman, "Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory", de Charles Ferguson şi Audrey Marrs, "Pina", de Wim Wenders şi Gian-Piero Ringel, "Undefeated", de TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay şi Richard Middlemas

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: "The Barber of Birmingham: Foot Soldier of the Civil Rights Movement", de Robin Fryday şi Gail Dolgin, "God Is the Bigger Elvis", de Rebecca Cammisa şi Julie Anderson, "Incident in New Baghdad", de James Spione, "Saving Face", de Daniel Junge şi Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, "The Tsunami and the Cherry Blossom", de Lucy Walker şi Kira Carstensen.

Cea de-a 84-a gală a premiilor Oscar va avea loc pe 26 februarie, la Kodak Theatre din Los Angeles. Gazda evenimentului va fi, pentru a noua oară, actorul Billy Crystal.

