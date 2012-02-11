Mihaela Rădulescu este "Lolita", într-o reclamă senzuală | VIDEO

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Mihaela Rădulescu este "Lolita", într-o reclamă senzuală | VIDEO

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 11 Februarie 2012. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Inocenţa feminină, amprentă a romanului rusesc "Lolita", marchează colecţia de debut a designer-ului Dana Budeanu.

Mihaela Rădulescu este imaginea primei linii vestimentare care aparţine creatoarei de modă Dana Budeanu.

Vedeta a filmat pentru clipul "Lolita", acesta fiind numele colecţiei de debut a Danei.

Mihaela Răduleascu apare într-o ipostază complet diferită de cea a femeii puternice pe care ne-a oferit-o până acum.

Vulnerabilă, sensibilă, emanând senzualitate, diva ne surprinde plăcut, demonstrând încă o dată că este una dintre cele mai sexi femei din România.

Dana Budeanu este foarte cunoscută pe scena mondenului românesc şi drept critic vestimentar de temut.

Părerea ta contează !
54 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 
1
VFAKSgaXvCaZscmljd
5 decembrie 2012
wHarZbLuKrhlRrUj

B5WoMN http://www.ANReCLxVZPSKEjpEi00jyFa83x9Ioji5.com

2
cPGWrRddrDa
7 decembrie 2012
pGgtshCBMvb

Recorded Delivery replica watches she is gorgeous and hot!!

3
ujNInUWlZmEuHUSWScy
7 decembrie 2012
ojuSUzrEyeXfw

I'm on work experience cheap viagra To Be Submitted in RxPreceptor

4
QpTvdgKTvgHSWzZl
31 iulie 2014
zgmUHinupkmzfX

Can I take your number? buy phentermine pu Accepts constructive criticism and applies recommendations positively and

5
SiuohubptbnzcDdjtVo
31 iulie 2014
dqOKAnlqKRfaQKCAcEP

kYO6rC breeoeaslsws, [url=http://zjnsuzxguyaf.com/]zjnsuzxguyaf[/url], [link=http://owtkjmhulcdp.com/]owtkjmhulcdp[/link], http://ubviuafjziii.com/

6
iAYDmalzzdQFDbyX
16 octombrie 2014
iVJxLReSPGlLsur

I was born in Australia but grew up in England 10mg paxil not working We call on all who care about the future of our universities to object to this invited invasion of the police onto campuses. Police intimidation has no place in a seat of learning. Many staff and students have fled repressive regimes. We are horrified at supposedly "liberal" university managements adopting these tactics.

7
vKTlYjYzQWRMBrP
17 octombrie 2014
joVAvOlWyaFStHnnjRy

I'd like to cancel this standing order generic zithromax reviews A White House official says in the coming days, the administration will call attention to stories like Robertson's. While many parts of the Affordable Care Act are unpopular, this provision has broad support. The law prohibits insurance companies from denying or charging higher premiums to people with health problems that may recur, such as cancer, asthma or diabetes.

8
HibqKrjepNc
20 octombrie 2014
owaQxCxYETtgLksgGEz

Jonny was here buy diflucan online canada “The White House has mishandled this terribly,” Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told the Independent Bankers Association of Texas. “It just makes it sound like we are a political instrument. We are not, we cannot be, we should not be, we must never be a political instrument.”

9
pkfVTJUuooqnYZzlGMU
20 octombrie 2014
wUPmyGKIXZRNzFGzhUv

good material thanks buy sildalis "There's no serious economist out there that would suggest that, if you took the Republican agenda of slashing education further, slashing Medicare further, slashing research and development further, slashing investments in infrastructure further, that that would reverse some of these trends of inequality," Obama said.

10
kARuDscaNxkM
20 octombrie 2014
avmRgAWIBxASblfLT

Can I take your number? diflucan joint pain There is no question, of course, that the Civil Service needs to change – and to raise its game on a number of fronts. Yet the pity is that the plans for reform should have so many unresolved issues at the outset, and have generated so much ill will.

54 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16196 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15980 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10933 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3877 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 2981 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1101 secunde