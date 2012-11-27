Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016

Cenuşa lui "JR" din serialul "Dallas", va fi împrăştiată "în întreaga lume"

Marţi, 27 Noiembrie 2012
Cenuşa actorului american Larry Hagman, celebru în rolul lui 'JR' din seria "Dallas", care a încetat din viaţă vineri, va fi răspândită în mai multe locuri din lume, conform purtătorului său de cuvânt, transmite AFP.

"Nu va exista o înmormântare oficială pentru Larry Hagman", a declarat John Castonia pentru Entertainment Tonight.

Două ceremonii comemorative, exclusiv private, vor fi organizate în memoria actorului în Texas şi în California.

"Cenuşa va fi răspândită în întreaga lume. Fiul său ( Preston Hagman) călătoreşte foarte mult şi sunt convins că Larry ar fi fost mulţumit. Cred de asemenea că i se va ridica o statuie la Dallas, ceea ce ar reprezenta un frumos omagiu", a mai adăugat el.

Serialul "Dallas" a fost difuzat de posturi de televiziune din întreaga lume în anii '80.

Larry Hagman a încetat din viaţă vineri, la un spital din Dallas, Texas, în urma unui cancer de gât.

