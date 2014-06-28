Bobby Womack a murit la vârsta de 70 de ani

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 28 Iunie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Muzicianul american Bobby Womack, o legendă a muzicii soul, a murit vineri, la vârsta de 70 de ani, informează contactmusic.com.Informaţia a fost confirmată de Sonya Kolowrat de la casa de discuri XL Recordings, agentul de presă al muzicianului. Potrivit acestei surse, Bobby Womack a murit în timpul somnului, în reşedinţa sa din Los Angeles. Cauza decesului nu este deocamdată cunoscută.Artistul american, care a fost inclus în Rock and Roll Hall of Fame în 2009, a avut o carieră muzicală de succes, întinsă pe durata a mai multor decenii.Bobby Womack, care se afla în plin proces de înregistrare a unui nou album, "The Best Is Yet To Come", ce ar include, potrivit presei americane, colaborări cu Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart şi Snoop Dogg, şi-a început cariera în calitate de membru al grupului Curtis Womack and the Womack Brothers, alături de fraţii lui, Curtis, Harry, Cecil şi Friendly Jr. Grupul şi-a schimbat denumirea în The Valentinos, la scurt timp după ce a semnat primul contract cu o casă de discuri în 1960.În calitate de solist al grupului The Valentinos, Bobby Womack a cunoscut succesul cu piesa "Lookin' For A Love".Trupa britanică The Rolling Stones a înregistrat un cover după piesa grupului american "It's All Over Now", care a ajuns pe primul loc în topul britanic în anul 1964, la doar o lună după lansarea versiunii originale. Trupa The Valentinos s-a destrămat însă în acelaşi an, după moartea unuia dintre fraţii Womack, iar Bobby a început să cânte la chitară şi să colaboreze cu numeroşi artişti de seamă, precum Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield şi Ray Charles.Bobby Womack, un prolific compozitor şi textier, a compus numeroase piese rock şi soul, inclusiv un cântec şi pentru Janis Joplin, intitulat "Trust Me", ce a fost lansat la scurt timp după moartea celebrei cântăreţe.Şi-a lansat albumul de debut, "Fly Me to the Moon", în 1968, şi a continuat să aibă succes cu albumele sale solo, printre care se remarcă materialul discografic "Facts of Life".Au urmat alte discuri de succes în anii '70, precum "That's The Way I Feel About 'Cha" şi "Woman's Gotta Have It".Artistul s-a internat în anii 1980 într-o clinică de tratare a dependenţei de droguri şi s-a confruntat apoi cu o serie de afecţiuni medicale - cancer la colon, diabet, cancer de prostată, pneumonie şi maladia Alzheimer într-un stadiu incipient.Albumul său din 2012 intitulat "The Bravest Man in the Universe" a fost inclus în Topul 50 al celor mai bune albume ale anului întocmit de revista Rolling Stone.