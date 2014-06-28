Bobby Womack a murit la vârsta de 70 de ani

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Bobby Womack a murit la vârsta de 70 de ani

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 28 Iunie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Muzicianul american Bobby Womack, o legendă a muzicii soul, a murit vineri, la vârsta de 70 de ani, informează contactmusic.com.Informaţia a fost confirmată de Sonya Kolowrat de la casa de discuri XL Recordings, agentul de presă al muzicianului. Potrivit acestei surse, Bobby Womack a murit în timpul somnului, în reşedinţa sa din Los Angeles. Cauza decesului nu este deocamdată cunoscută.Artistul american, care a fost inclus în Rock and Roll Hall of Fame în 2009, a avut o carieră muzicală de succes, întinsă pe durata a mai multor decenii.Bobby Womack, care se afla în plin proces de înregistrare a unui nou album, "The Best Is Yet To Come", ce ar include, potrivit presei americane, colaborări cu Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart şi Snoop Dogg, şi-a început cariera în calitate de membru al grupului Curtis Womack and the Womack Brothers, alături de fraţii lui, Curtis, Harry, Cecil şi Friendly Jr. Grupul şi-a schimbat denumirea în The Valentinos, la scurt timp după ce a semnat primul contract cu o casă de discuri în 1960.În calitate de solist al grupului The Valentinos, Bobby Womack a cunoscut succesul cu piesa "Lookin' For A Love".Trupa britanică The Rolling Stones a înregistrat un cover după piesa grupului american "It's All Over Now", care a ajuns pe primul loc în topul britanic în anul 1964, la doar o lună după lansarea versiunii originale. Trupa The Valentinos s-a destrămat însă în acelaşi an, după moartea unuia dintre fraţii Womack, iar Bobby a început să cânte la chitară şi să colaboreze cu numeroşi artişti de seamă, precum Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield şi Ray Charles.Bobby Womack, un prolific compozitor şi textier, a compus numeroase piese rock şi soul, inclusiv un cântec şi pentru Janis Joplin, intitulat "Trust Me", ce a fost lansat la scurt timp după moartea celebrei cântăreţe.Şi-a lansat albumul de debut, "Fly Me to the Moon", în 1968, şi a continuat să aibă succes cu albumele sale solo, printre care se remarcă materialul discografic "Facts of Life".Au urmat alte discuri de succes în anii '70, precum "That's The Way I Feel About 'Cha" şi "Woman's Gotta Have It".Artistul s-a internat în anii 1980 într-o clinică de tratare a dependenţei de droguri şi s-a confruntat apoi cu o serie de afecţiuni medicale - cancer la colon, diabet, cancer de prostată, pneumonie şi maladia Alzheimer într-un stadiu incipient.Albumul său din 2012 intitulat "The Bravest Man in the Universe" a fost inclus în Topul 50 al celor mai bune albume ale anului întocmit de revista Rolling Stone.

Părerea ta contează !
90 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 9. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...9 
1
qAEOLkZqABcnigogUY
2 octombrie 2014
hmoewddYErzosmOwrG

kV1IKZ http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
yZeNJQdIoWr
2 octombrie 2014
UqCYtiRddbQ

cM35tj http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

3
vuDLIEWuiXfhsqt
20 octombrie 2014
hdDNGoSWmyhNMdZtJ

We'd like to offer you the job diflucan use “At the end of the day from my perspective I think if people had a choice between pre-packaged, blow dried politicians or people who just say it the way it is I think they would take the latter,” he said.

4
bldcJXEVbJZsrhh
20 octombrie 2014
GqkXYXBYdODIfWkyeMS

How do you do? fluconazole online Carousel comes from the old Italian word Ă˘ÂÂcarosello,Ă˘ÂÂ meaning Ă˘ÂÂa little warĂ˘ÂÂ Ă˘ÂÂ describing 16th- and 17th-century knights who proved their prowess by riding horses in circles, trying to catch a tiny ring on the tip of their lance.

5
AOqZQVwCrw
20 octombrie 2014
PwPRfkNuOHoZOtiwVe

Please call back later buy sildalis A shutdown is expected to have a major impact on markets,injecting massive amounts of uncertainty into all asset classes.If a deal is reached quickly, that might allow markets torecover, but a prolonged shutdown could have significantimplications for economic growth and consumer confidence.

6
GlVljtgSDOpsw
20 octombrie 2014
nRNmPxxwHWq

Languages buy sildalis Some decisions were particularly hard. De Boissard remembersthe grief inside the bank, when his team could not offer aderivative to an Australian company that was looking to borrowin Swiss francs but pay its debt in Aussie dollars.

7
bqwxldnYuWH
20 octombrie 2014
fKIyYGDEMGa

Children with disabilities buy sildalis It began with a bad shot into the grassy dunes right of the 13th green that Scott almost got away with when he hit a great pitch to seven feet. But the putt lipped out, beginning a string of three straight bogeys that took him out of contention.

8
tddSxZFRyVqZgakLZ
20 octombrie 2014
PnOtglDZHbUzxCJDt

se7Fx8 ndvfklqognzo, [url=http://rljwauyqzfae.com/]rljwauyqzfae[/url], [link=http://lyymyjtzlrej.com/]lyymyjtzlrej[/link], http://ecmpdvydcvhq.com/

9
SmAVOmVXBvTGgr
21 octombrie 2014
EmSFvhlMbkfYINkIk

I came here to work price of diflucan As reported in The Journal yesterday, data secured by health charity Mind under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust had the highest number of this type of restraint in England at 923, while the average for England is just 65.

10
DEPHJyvVbWCqVutKr
21 octombrie 2014
qJkrxnGTsfWWrlXnR

I'd like some euros diflucan treatment Yet there is no denying the show has a history of generating preseason buzz for the NFL. The BengalsĂ˘ÂÂ latest edition of Hard Knocks averaged 3.5 million viewers per episode, the third-best audience performance in the showĂ˘ÂÂs history. In July, HBO and NFL Films reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension to keep Hard Knocks on the pay cable network.

90 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 9. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...9 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 15961 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
miercuri, 28 decembrie Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15849 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10864 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3787 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Sănătate
ieri, ora 12:38 Foto : Moartea unui renumit medic a întristat lumea medicală din Constanţa 2014 vizite, 1 comentarii Moartea unui renumit medic a întristat lumea medicală din Constanţa
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3678 secunde