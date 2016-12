Bianca Drăguşanu va avea emisiune la Antena 1

1

rain and tears- film- rated g- pt principoal bianca dragusin

nu le dau nimic- eu iau nu dau RAIN AND TEATRS Formetta Rain and tears all the same, But, in the sun You've got to play the game. When you cry,, in winter time, You can pretend ( be friend) It's nothing but the rain. How many times of love la la la la la la HOW MANY TIMES -I've seen la la la la la la Tears coming from your blue.... eyes. Rain and tears all the same, But in the sun You've got to play the game. la la la la la la Give me a song of love, la la la la la la I need an answer…. oooooooof love. la la la la la la ……rain coming from your.... la la la la la la la Rain and tears.... in the sun... But in your heart I feel the rainbow way Rain and tears all the same, But in the sun You've got to play the game.