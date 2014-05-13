Sfaturi pentru a depăşi un eşec sentimental

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 13 Mai 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Situatie neplacuta intotdeauna, chiar daca ne marcheaza in mod diferit, esecul sentimental nu ocoleste pe nimeni. Afla cum poti sa treci peste el fara sa te lasi umilita sau marcata sufleteste.Mananca ciocolataCand sunt dezamagite de sfarsitul neasteptat al unei relatii sentimentale, unele persoane reusesc sa se calmeze mancand. De obicei, daca nivelul de stres creste, se modifica si apetitul.In unele cazuri, acesta se poate diminua, si atunci persoanele afectate pierd in greutate. In alte situatii insa, pofta de mancare creste, iar silueta se poate rotunji considerabil.Avantaje – Ciocolata stimuleaza secretia unor substante chimice (neurotransmitatori) care se elibereaza si in momentele de intimitate fizica.Dezavantaje – In acest rastimp, kilogramele in plus se acumuleaza cu usurinta.Mergi la cumparaturi“Daca viata ne-a oferit o experienta negativa, de ce sa n-o echilibram prin ceva folositor?” Asa gandesc multe persoane, care prefera sa-si petreaca timpul liber dupa o despartire colindand prin magazine. Aceasta poate fi o metoda buna daca ne cumparam ceva cu adevarat util, un obiect pe care ni-l doream mai demult, dar nu l-am achizitionat inca.Vorbeste cu prieteneleRolul prietenilor este acela sa ne ajute – cel putin asa gandim foarte multi dintre noi. Cand avem un necaz, gestul de a ne indrepta spre cei pe care ii consideram prietenii nostri a devenit aproape rutina.Dedica-ti timpul munciiDaca relatiile romantice iti aduc nefericire, domeniul profesional poate sa compenseze situatia! Relatiile sentimentale depind de doua persoane si raspunderea nu-ti apartine in totalitate.In schimb, pentru a reusi in profesie, tu esti singura care decizi ce faci: trebuie doar sa te straduiesti. Acesta e rationamentul celor care se refugiaza in munca. Altii muncesc mult din obisnuinta, pentru ca asta faceau si pana in momentul esecului sentimental.(sursa:www.avantaje.ro)