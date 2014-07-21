Află ce îşi doreşte iubitul tău în pat!

Ştire online publicată Luni, 21 Iulie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Crezi ca reusesti sa il multumesti pe deplin in pat? Studiile desfasurate in ultima vreme de psihologi s-ar putea sa iti dea putin de gandit. Iata cateva lucruri pe care orice barbat si-ar dori ca iubita lui sa le faca in timpul unei partide de sex!1. Lauda-lChiar daca nu prea iti vine sa crezi, iubitul tau poate fi chiar nesigur de infatisarea lui. Sigur ca se dezbraca la foc automat in dormitor, dar asta nu inseamna ca nu isi pune probleme vis-a-vis de felul in care arata. Nu te costa nimic sa ii faci un compliment sau doua referitoare despre forma lui fizica pentru a-i da curaj. S-ar putea ca seara sa devina brusc una incendiara!. Lasa-i spatiu de respiratBarbatii nu sunt cei mai afectuosi companioni dupa o partida de sex, indiferent de cat de fierbinte a fost aceasta. De fapt, au reactii adverse atunci cand vine vorba de prea multe cuvinte si mangaieri dupa orgasm. De vina este starea de moleseala care il curprinde dupa ce a atins punctul maxim al placerii. Asa ca ofera-i spatiul de care are nevoie macar cateva minute pentru a-si reveni.3. Lasa-l sa preia initiativaTe vei trezi din cand in cand cu el decis sa te "iubeasca" pe nepregatite. Doar asa, de dragul sexului facut pentru ... sex. Lasa durerile de cap si alte scuze folosite in trecut si lasa-l sa se bucure de initiativa lui. Nu are nimic de a face cu dominarea ta. Este un simplu mod prin care incearca sa isi demonstreze farmecul, cucerindu-te pe nepusa masa.4. Ii plac fanteziileDaca te multumesti doar sa inchizi ochii si sa te inchipui in bratele lui Brad Pitt imbracat in uniforma de politist, nu vei reusi niciodata sa adaugi sare si piper in viata voastra sexuala. Impartaseste-i fanteziile tale erotice si ai sa vezi nu doar ca este foarte receptiv, ba chiar ca are si el o colectie sau doua de fetisuri pe care vrea sa le adauge la jocurile voastre din dormitor.5. Vorbeste-iIti va depasi toate asteptarile, daca il vei excita cu cateva cuvinte in timp ce faceti sex. Ma rog, nu este vorba despre ceea ce ai facut in ziua respectiva la serviciu, ci despre limbajul adecvat pentru astfel de ocazie. Poate sa iti para amuzant, dar aproape orice cuvant scos de tine intre doua gemete il va starni si mai mult.6. Explica-i ce limite aiPentru un barbat, femeile vor ramane intotdeauna un mister, mai ales in privinta preferintelor sexuale. Explica-i foarte clar care sunt limitele tale in privinta erotismului adoptat in pat si va fi mult mai relaxat. Va aprecia acest lucru si vei scapa, cu aceasta ocazie, si de insistentele lui sacaitoare. Nu strica sa discutati mai mult timp aceste probleme, unele chestiuni pot fi rezolvate de comun acord, altele vor ramane tabuuri vesnice.(sursa:www.ele.ro)