Ultima modă la ţepe pe litoral: anunţuri de cazare false, pe Internet

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Ultima modă la ţepe pe litoral: anunţuri de cazare false, pe Internet

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 29 Iulie 2014.
Vă pregătiţi să plecaţi în concediu şi vreţi să faceţi rezervare la cazare din timp? Atenţie mare cui trimiteţi avansul, pentru a nu ajunge victimă escrocilor care, mai nou, se dau drept administratori de pensiuni sau hoteluri. Două familii, din Bucureşti şi Iaşi, au căzut în plasa unor astfel de escroci şi în loc să petreacă o săptămână de vis pe litoral, au rămas şi fără bani, şi fără cazare.

După deja celebrele metode de înşelăciune „Accidentul” şi „Premiul”, infractorii puşi pe căpătuială au pus în practică o modalitate de escrocherie de sezon: postează pe site-urile specializate anunţuri de mică publicitate, folosindu-se de fotografiile şi datele unor pensiuni sau hoteluri, dar cu alte numere de telefon decât cele reale; iar turiştilor care sună pentru rezervări, li se indică un cont bancar unde să trimită avansul pentru rezervări. În acest fel au rămas fără bani două familii, din Bucureşti şi Iaşi, care credeau că au achitat o parte din cazarea la o pensiune din Costineşti.

Daniel Andreica, administratorul pensiunii de pe litoral de numele căreia s-au folosit escrocii, a aflat despre înşelăciune în momentul în care a fost contactat de victime. „Am fost sunat de o persoană care m-a întrebat dacă au ajuns banii, căci tocmai îi pusese în contul pe care i l-aş fi indicat eu, într-o conversaţie anterioară. L-am lămurit că nu vorbise cu mine şi nu-mi trimisese niciun ban. Până la urmă, în urma discuţiilor, am descoperit că informaţiile pensiunii mele, cât şi fotografiile, fuseseră postate pe tocmai.ro şi pe olx.ro, dar cu alte numere de telefon. Ulterior, la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, o altă persoană m-a contactat indignată de faptul că a făcut rezervare la această pensiune, a trimis banii în contul indicat, dar că numerele de telefon ce fuseseră postate în anunţ au fost închise. Am contactat reprezentanţii acestor site-uri, le-am expus problema, iar anunţurile respective au fost şterse”, a precizat pentru „Cuget Liber” administratorul pensiunii.

Anunţurile au fost postate la începutul lui iulie

Se pare că anunţurile false au fost postate pe cele două site-uri de specialitate la începutul lunii iulie, iar contul bancar în care turiştii păcăliţi au trimis banii era deschis pe numele unei anume „Petronela”. Sumele pe care le-au pierdut turiştii nu sunt mari - aproximativ 350 de lei de familie, dar suficiente pentru a le strica vacanţa. Mai ales că cele două familii au aflat că nu au cazare chiar înainte de a porni spre litoral.

Cazul a fost adus la cunoştinţa poliţiştilor din Bucureşti, care au demarat o anchetă în vederea prinderii suspecţilor.

Sfaturi pentru a nu rămâne fără bani

În consecinţă, autorităţile îi sfătuiesc pe cei care se pregătesc să plece în concediu şi trimit avans pentru cazare, să verifice temeinic identitatea celor care le solicită banii. „Înainte de trimiterea avansului către o unitate de cazare, clienţii să ceară dovezi: să solicite certificatul constatator de la Registrul Comerţului, certificatul de clasificare de la Ministerul Turismului, avizul de funcţionare, documente care să ateste legătura dintre persoana care cere avansul şi unitatea de cazare.

Apoi, unităţile de cazare serioase trimit turiştilor, în momentul rezervării, voucher de cazare, regulament de ordine interioară prin care oamenii sunt înştiinţaţi de condiţiile de cazare”, a adăugat administratorul pensiunii din Costineşti. 

