Toate zborurile militare SUA de tranzit din Afganistan, transferate din Kîrgîzstan în România

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Toate zborurile militare care tranzitau anterior pe la o instalaţie aeriană americană din Kîrgîzstan au fost transferate la o nouă bază în România, a declarat un reprezentant al Centrului de Tranzit de la Manas, potrivit Digi24.ro.Comandantul instalaţiei, colonelul american John Millard a declarat că ultima misiune la Manas a fost finalizată înainte de termenul-limită de evacuare a centrului, şi anume 11 iulie, relatează RIA Novosti în pagina electronică.Centrul de Tranzit la Manas, situat pe teritoriul aeroportului civil din capitala kîrgîză, a fost deschis la trei luni după atacurile teroriste de la 11 septembrie 2001, pentru a susţine invazia Afganistanului de către o coaliţie condusă de Statele Unite.De când a fost deschis, peste cinci milioane de militari au tranzitat centrul, care a găzduit şi avioane americane de alimentare în zbor. Acestea au efectuat peste 33.000 de misiuni de susţinere a operaţiunilor de luptă în Afganistan.Preşedintele kîrgîz Almazbek Atambayev a anunţat în 2011 că ţara sa nu va prelungi un acord de închiriere a instalaţiei, în urma unor presiuni exercitate de către Rusia în vederea suspendării activităţilor militare americane în această fostă republică sovietică din Asia Centrală.Noua instalaţie americană de la baza Mihail Kogâlniceanu, în România, se află la mai puţin de 400 de kilometri de cartierul general al Flotei ruse la Marea Neagră, situat la Sevastopol, în Crimeea, aflată în centrul crizei ucrainene.Publicaţia Departamentului american al Apărării „Stars & Stripes” a anunţat săptămâna trecută că peste 6.000 de militari americani au tranzitat România, dinspre Afganistan, de când au fost efectuate primele zboruri, luna trecută, potrivit Mediafax.Americanii au inaugurat în urmă cu exact o săptămână acest nou centru de tranzit militar în România, care va juca un „rol-cheie” în procesul de retragere a militarilor din Afganistan, în locul bazei de la Manas.„În 2010, Kuwaitul a fost centrul de gravitate pentru retragerea din Irak. În 2014, baza Mihail Kogălniceanu va fi centrul de gravitate pentru retragerea din Afganistan”, declara generalul de divizie John O'Connor, însărcinat cu susţinerea logistică în cel de al 21-lea teatru de operaţiuni, la inaugurare.„Aproximativ 20.000-30.000 de militari care se retrag din Afganistan urmează să tranziteze prin această bază, în 2014”, adăuga el.Cele trei clădiri nou construite în baza românească vor permite operarea a maximum zece zboruri pe zi.În total, 275 de militari americani vor rămâne la această bază, pentru a coordona operaţiunile.La sfârşitul lui ianuarie, Statele Unite mai aveau aproximativ 34.000 de militari în Afganistan, iar celelalte state membre ale Forţei internaţionale ISAF aproximativ 19.000.Washingtonul şi NATO doresc să menţină un contingent de 8.000-12.000 de oameni în Afganistan după retragerea trupelor combatante, până la sfârşitul lui 2014, cu scopul de a forma forţele afgane şi de a efectua operaţiuni în cadrul luptei împotriva terorismului. Însă în absenţa unui acord, până în prezent, cu Kabulul, acestea ar putea opta pentru o retragere totală.

