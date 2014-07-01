Ţi-ai făcut maşina praf? Iată ce este dauna totală şi cum se calculează despăgubirea

Sumele asigurate maxim pe poliţia RCA sunt foarte mari, de milioane euro. Aceste limite au fost introduse ca urmare a necesităţii armonizării legislaţiei cu comunitatea europeană, pentru că la origini, sumele erau foarte mici, de aproximativ 10.000 lei. Însă revenind la sumele astronomice, specialiştii în domeniu spun că este imposibil să ajungi la asemenea sume.„Asta ar însemna să intri cu maşina şi să distrugi reactorul 2 de la Cernavodă şi tot nu cred că ai ajunge la asemenea sume. La prima vedere, toată lumea este extrem de încântată când vede acele sume astronomice. Sunt foarte dezamăgiţi când află adevărul”, mărturisesc specialiştii în domeniu.Dauna majoră sau totală a fost definită prin ordin ca fiind cea pentru care cuantumul despăgubirii stabilit de asigurător depăşeşte 75% din valoarea vehiculului la data producerii evenimentului. Această valoare maximă de despăgubire are o modalitate de stabilire şi se pleacă de la premiza daunei majore. Mai exact, un sistem adună din toată lumea preţurile pieselor şi manoperei şi se face o medie ponderată. „Nu se uită nici la piesele de origine, dar nici la cele aftermarket. La fel se întâmplă şi cu manopera. Cel mai des se foloseşte AUDATEX-ul. În baza acestor devize se stabileşte dacă avem sau nu o daună majoră, adică dacă reparaţia depăşeşte 75% din valoarea vehiculului la data accidentului”, explică avocaţii constănţeni.Pentru a calcula preţul maşinii la data producerii accidentului se pleacă de la o valoare de „nou”. Dacă maşina este în acest moment încă în producţie se ia preţul de comercializare în România. Apoi se identifică numărul de kilometri parcurşi. Există un tabel, în acest sens, cu stabilirea coeficienţilor de uzură. De acolo, preţul începe să scadă. Este vorba despre vechimea în ani şi starea de întreţinere a maşinii, care poate fi bună, medie sau satisfăcătoare. Norma RCA pleacă de la o medie de 15.000 kilometri pe an.De exemplu, dacă maşina are 75.000 kilometri, atunci în mod normal ar trebui să aibă cinci ani vechime. Dar, uitându-ne în talon şi raportându-ne la data evenimentului se constată că maşina are, de exemplu, trei ani, adică omul a parcurs mai mult de 15.000 kilometri pe an. În acel moment, pentru fiecare mie de kilometri în plus se adaugă o uzură suplimentară de 0,5% şi se pleacă de la starea de întreţinere medie. O maşină de trei ani ar trebui, conform specialiştilor, să aibă 45.000 de kilometri. Asta înseamnă un coeficient de 15% de uzură suplimentară. Însă media de uzură este de 33%.Păgubitul are două posibilităţi: acesta poate repara sau nu maşina. Dacă o repară, asiguratorul îl despăgubeşte în limita valorii maxime de despăgubire. De exemplu, dacă avem o maşină de 8.000 euro, valoarea de „nou”, la care avem un coeficient de uzură mediu, de 33%, asta înseamnă 5.360 euro, care se transformă în lei în funcţie de cursul BNR (atenţie!) de la data producerii accidentului. Dacă păgubitul merge la service, iar acolo maşina îi este reparată în această sumă, asiguratorul plăteşte. Dacă nu o repară, atunci din suma aceasta se mai scade un coeficient de piese recuperabile, sau mai bine zis ceea ce a rămas neatins pe maşină. Acest coeficient de piese recuperabile este între 0,1% şi 25%, care înseamnă, practic, ce a mai rămas din maşină. Dacă, de exemplu, maşina este lovită în partea de spate, compartimentul motor este întreg, trenul de rulare pe faţă, direcţia şi atele sunt întregi. Atunci poate te duci până la 25%. Însă dacă maşina este lovită în partea din faţă, radiatoare, bloc motor spart, airbaguri sparte nu mai atingi acest coeficient de 25%, ci poate 10, 15%.