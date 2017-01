SCANDAL SEXUAL la un liceu din Constanţa / Elevii acuzaţi că au violat o colegă de 15 ani, cercetaţi şi pentru pornografie infantilă

1

qbhblphzhe@gmail.com

My heart goes out to this family because I know how horrible I would feel. My neighbor had two pit bulls, they had already bitten 3 people and were case my grandson one day. I called the pound and told them if those dogs came onto my property and tried to hurt my grandson or my dogs I will kill them without question. The pound told me the person who owns the pit bulls is on a court order to never have another dog due to some serious attacks from their other dogs, but yet, they have two pit bulls now. Thankfully, they moved last week and I was glad they (the pit bulls) never came onto my property. NOT . I saw the list and I know people who have been denied HOMEOWNER insurance totally because of their german shepards. So, no myth . reality. Good luck with insur Mens Ray Ban Sunglasses