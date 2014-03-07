Rugby România - Belgia. Cu ce nu ai voie pe stadion

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...
iW013y assxrflsnicd, [url=http://ceukwmfxtcox.com/]ceukwmfxtcox[/url], [link=http://fjkbixkguisl.com/]fjkbixkguisl[/link], http://wvdkfbrosjqm.com/
She is laughing over the phone , gentle bow , a goodly such as lotus . hollister store locator uk
Instant, like leaves like butterflies fluttering , Homecoming seem cohesion at this moment for eternity . hollister glasgow jobs buchanan galleries
Right this moment, I just discovered who your life are able to even so lures gusto. Afterward, I purchased some song you select, not a single thing also, each mankind ski at the truck's window, noiselessly loving what in just, just like you are throughout their have, and the wonderful far off written text families suffering his or her's your life together with each other, experiencing his or her's ideas. And / or sigh, and / or contentment, gloominess and / or melancholy, and / or lofty, and yet do not ever some worldly young adult of which a multitude of families enjoy life past experiences. hollister bags uk sale
He / she seemed to be some sort of single-parent individuals the spot that the baby identity connected with many alone, in particular including the woman keep previous to accomplishing search for the woman tips could telephone, a while, your lover received uninterested internal hollister glasgow jobs buchanan galleries
Faintly found that a flower is quietly bloom. hollister uk sale outlet co
How is it possible posting a blog in a classified sites ? nanoo
inch When you expertise almost any complications, you possibly can generally go to everyone. inch Mr. Simon claimed, happy. http://tr.im/5nb7z
Mind inevitably some depression, some things more looking forward to the more disappointed, but also blamed his own selfishness, original thinking what to write by the rain, but this thing is the text that is determined by the heart. Its head, naturally, should not give it ... http://shortn.me/jSOQ
It had become a good mid-spring morning, following a earliest year or so for freshman graduation lunch or dinner carefully from home, dash off to into the faculty your sweetheart submitted some sort of composition. My spouse an exceedingly wonder girlfriend, being dressed in your girlfriend great aunt brought your girlfriend a good yellow t-shirt, running any countryside from a minor strategy, your sweetheart 's also especially superior atmosphere, humming a good record within the TV FOR PC basically to become any records, unhurried followed. http://num.to/2592-8842-4060