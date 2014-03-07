Rugby România - Belgia. Cu ce nu ai voie pe stadion

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Rugby România - Belgia. Cu ce nu ai voie pe stadion

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014. Autor: Anca PAPAN
Peste 125 de jandarmi din cadrul Grupării de Jandarmi Mobile Constanţa vor fi cu ochii pe spectatorii care vor fi prezenţi la meciul internaţional de rugby din cadrul Cupei Europene a Naţiunilor dintre echipele reprezentative ale României şi Belgiei. Partidă se va disputa sâmbătă, 8 martie, pe Stadionul „Mihail Naca” din Constanţa, începând cu ora 14.30. Accesul spectatorilor în stadion se va face începând cu ora 13.00, iar pentru a evita aglomeraţia în jurul punctelor de intrare în stadion, Jandarmeria Constanţa recomandă suporterilor să vină din timp, începând cu ora deschiderii porţilor de acces. De asemenea, Jandarmeria Constanţa solicită suporterilor să manifeste înţelegere faţă de măsurile care vor fi asigurate cu acest prilej şi să răspundă indicaţiilor forţelor de ordine, pentru ca această competiţie să se desfăşoare în condiţii optime de siguranţă. Bine de ştiut este că şi traficul rutier va fi restricţionat în intervalul orar 13.00 - 17.00, pe sectorul cuprins între intersecţia dintre strada Primăverii cu strada Toamnei şi Pictor Nicolae Grigorescu. Jandarmii atrag atenţia spectatorilor că nu au voie să introducă în stadion băuturi alcoolice, materiale pirotehnice interzise de lege ori alte obiecte care pot pune în pericol securitatea participanţilor la această competiţie sportivă. Apoi, este interzisă afişarea de inscripţii care incită la ura naţională, rasială, de clasă ori religioasă, la discriminări de orice fel şi la violenţă.

