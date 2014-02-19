PROTESTE LA KIEV. Situaţie tensionată la nivel internaţional

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

PROTESTE LA KIEV. Situaţie tensionată la nivel internaţional

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 19 Februarie 2014. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
Peste 200 de manifestanţi au preluat pentru o scurtă perioadă de timp controlul asupra sediului Partidului Regiunilor al preşedintelui Ianukovici, situat în apropiere de Legislativ. Sediul era plin de fum, provenind de la mai multe focare de incendiu. Manifestanţii au fost nevoiţi să se retragă, la apropierea poliţiştilor antirevoltă.

Rusia a condamnat imediat această revenire la violenţe în Ucraina, pe care a atribuit-o politicii occidentalilor. „Ceea ce se întâmplă acum este rezultatul direct al politicii de complezenţă a politicienilor occidentali şi structurilor europene care, de la începutul crizei, trec cu vederea acţiunile agresive ale forţelor radicale din Ucraina, încurajând, în fapt, escaladarea şi provocările la adresa puterii legale”, a apreciat Ministerul rus de Externe, într-un comunicat. Opoziţia a anunţat marţi dimineaţă că scopul manifestanţilor era „să încercuiască Parlamentul, să-l blocheze, pentru a nu lăsa deputaţii să numească un premier «rus»”. Doi reprezentanţi ai opoziţiei s-au întâlnit luni cu cancelarul german Angela Merkel, care şi-a exprimat îngrijorarea faţă de o situaţie în continuare tensionată.

Şeful diplomaţiei germane Frank-Walter Steinmeier a îndemnat marţi la încetarea violenţelor şi a îndemnat „părţile din Ucraina să caute o soluţie politică prin negociere”. Înaltul Reprezentant UE pentru Politică Externă Catherine Ashton a „condamnat orice utilizare a violenţei”, îndemnând Kievul „să atace rădăcinile crizei”.

Premierul polonez Donald Tusk şi-a reiterat ajutorul în vederea ajungerii la un compromis în Ucraina, „deoarece un război civil la scară mică sau mare (...) nu va fi cu siguranţă în interesul Ucrainei, securităţii şi stabilităţii în regiune”. Opoziţia acuză puterea ucraineană că cedează presiunilor Moscovei, după ce Ianukovici a renunţat, în noiembrie, să semneze un acord de asociere cu Uniunea Europeană.

Moscova a acordat Kievului, în decembrie, un credit în valoare de 15 miliarde de euro, din care i-a plătit deja trei miliarde de dolari, şi o reducere importantă la preţul gazelor naturale. Moscova urmează să plătească "săptămâna aceasta" o nouă tranşă, în valoare de două miliarde de dolari, Kievului, care se confruntă cu o lipsă de lichidităţi şi riscă un default.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Militarii constănţeni, medaliaţi pentru misiunile din Afganistan
Operaţiunea "CARACATIŢA". Poliţia Locală, la „vânătoare“ de MAŞINI PARCATE NEREGULAMENTAR!
IMAGINI ŞOCANTE / TRAGEDIE RUTIERĂ! DOI COPII ŞI TREI ADULŢI AU MURIT după ce maşina a PLONJAT în canal la Cernavodă. Copilul dat dispărut, găsit pe fundul apei! UPDATE
Părerea ta contează !
1
Purple Ray Bans
5 mai 2014
wowzjjiu@gmail.com

and his signature red pants Don't Miss:Rare Ferrari sells for $52MGaudi cathedral's futureSiri struggles on Bay BridgeHardly Strictly Bluegrass guideHSB updatesRecalling 2003 recallYou're likely to see much more of around town as the countdown to the America's Cup continues. The Frenchborn yachtsman (and former lawyer) has an impressive resume, having sailed in two Olympiads and skippered two Cup challenges for ballpoint pen tycoon Baron Marcel Bich. He's an officer of New Zealand's Order of Merit and a knight of France's highest honor, the Ordre National de la Lgion d'Honneur (demarcated by the centimeterwide rectangle of red thread embroidered into the lapel of his blazer). He's known for his instrumental role in persuading the luxury giant to back an America's Cup elimination series in 1981. Ever since, the Louis Vuitton Cup has preceded every multichallenger America's Cup. "It is the longest association in sports," he says of the Louis Vuitton Cup, the next of which will be held in July 2013. "I am getting old, but I am proud to say that." Under Troubl's expert eye (framed by distinctive round tortoise shell eyeglasses from an artisan in Paris' Rue St. Purple Ray Bans

2
Herve Leger Bathing Suit
7 mai 2014
rsydblehk@gmail.com

The content and also stitching used inside the bag ought to be as effectively as the outdoors. The real ingenious Louis Vuitton designers are very wonderful at adding modest adornment to demonstrate a easy layout and type into a gleaming vogue star. Pleats, drapes, sequins, beans, tassels and buckles tend to be properly used to make them a fashionable, shiny sheen and progressive visual appeal. LV emblem is virtually identified to every home, and beautiful workmanship Louis Vuitton purse at distinct is the way you market that you have class in choosing issues. My proposal also goes a little above and beyond with its versatility. It can be used to communicate a message that is very close to my heart. That message is the extreme dangers and responsibilities that come with a pregnancy. Alcohol and tobacco should be out of the question, and Family Room as my project is called, will show you why. But that effort obscured the awkward fact that the spending bill sailed through the Appropriations Committee without a single dissenting vote. Herve Leger Bathing Suit http://swedethings.com/news.asp

3
tui xach hermes birkin fake
10 mai 2014
tui xach hermes birkin fake

hermes evelyne outlet Stiri Eveniment : PROTESTE LA KIEV. Situaţie tensionată la nivel internaţional | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online tui xach hermes birkin fake http://www.pairivercorner.com/brand.html

4
nanoo
27 mai 2014
nanoo

I have a MacBook computer and I want my pictures that are on my computer to be on my Motorola Razr 2 v9. I have a memory card and a memory card adapter. When I put the card in the adapter, the computer recognizes it. And the pictures that I have on my phone can transfer to the computer with no problem. But the pictures on my computer won't transfer to my phone. All that shows up is a big red "x" on a black screen. Am I doing something wrong? The phone company is AT&T.. nanoo http://nanoochink.com

5
svuhpvhyizu
20 septembrie 2014
iPUsDA htcjlekytxxo, [url=http://jzbbrxouwvvl.com/]jzbbrxouwvvl[/url], [link=http://ieefwpxyagzq.com/]ieefwpxyagzq[/link], http://peskadtdvyet.com/

iPUsDA htcjlekytxxo, [url=http://jzbbrxouwvvl.com/]jzbbrxouwvvl[/url], [link=http://ieefwpxyagzq.com/]ieefwpxyagzq[/link], http://peskadtdvyet.com/

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16230 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
28 decembrie 2016 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15999 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10941 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
27 decembrie 2016 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3888 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
30 decembrie 2016 Foto : DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA 3076 vizite, 0 comentarii DOLIU! A MURIT CEL CARE NE-A MARCAT COPILĂRIA
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1483 secunde