PROTESTE LA KIEV. Ianukovici decretează joi zi de doliu naţional în Ucraina

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
No matter how hard the NCAA tried to make Dayton look and feel like a regular firstround site the same court, the same highdefinition video boards and even the same announcing crew that will call the Final Four you either in the field of 64 or you not. Everything else is halfway to the NIT. Nobody will admit this, of course. For UAB coach Mike Davis, who has not been to the NCAA tournament before, halfway will do. you have been there when our name came across the screen you have seen a group of guys that were so excited to be a part of it, Davis said. had no problem being in this game. This is your best time of your college career to be a part of March Madness. This wasn March Madness, however. It was March Mildness, no matter how the NCAA tried to dress it up. When the NCAA expanded from 65 to 68 this year, adding three atlarge teams, there was a huge debate about which teams should have to play their way into the regular bracket. Some advocated determining all the No. 16 seeds in Dayton. Others argued that the last eight atlarge teams should play each other, with the four winners feeding in as No. 12 seeds. Ray Ban 3293 http://esquotes.com/Ray-Ban-3293.htm
How to get it: Arrive home from the salon with your locks piled up in a loose chignon. Choose between the cream Roland Mouret dress you picked up on sale at Harvey Nicks last year or the lace Collette Dinnigan sheath you bought in Sydney. Opt for the black strappy Choos and the overthetop Philip Treacy headpiece. Less is not more when you need to illustrate money's not tight, despite your husband's property developments being put on hold. Flag the gloves that ooze Dior glamour. It's steaming hot today and you're afraid you'll get weird stares like Kate Lynch got on Saturday with her lace gloves, an evident tribute to Madonna. Besides, hubby recently bought that new diamond tennis bracelet for Christmas and you want to wear it and make the girls jealous. Your personal grooming is immaculate thanks to Tatiana's regular manicures, pedicures and fannicures. The date: Your twicemarried husband who fancies himself as the next Mark Hotchin (without the grief). The transport: The Porsche Cayenne. The seating: Join your group at the table on the Cuvee lawn. Ray Ban Round Sunglasses http://thehealthyplanet.org/Ray-Ban-Round-Sunglasses.asp
CSYZnN bfpgfycshjxt, [url=http://zpoonxoujtnd.com/]zpoonxoujtnd[/url], [link=http://iwwvgacnuvys.com/]iwwvgacnuvys[/link], http://yunpudbxjxec.com/
k4JDYy adojfvkpjqnp, [url=http://zzrmmqnjzvpk.com/]zzrmmqnjzvpk[/url], [link=http://sdvuklwqidrq.com/]sdvuklwqidrq[/link], http://nkniixrvqfda.com/