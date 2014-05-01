Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Pompierii demişi pentru şpagă, la judecată cu ISU Dobrogea. Vor să fie primiţi înapoi

Ştire online publicată Joi, 01 Mai 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Pompierii constănţeni concediaţi la începutul acestui an sunt pregătiţi să-şi ceară dreptatea în faţa instanţei de judecată. Aceştia cer judecătorilor atât anularea deciziilor prin care au fost trecuţi în rezervă forţat, dar şi plata salariilor pe care ar fi trebuit să le primească de la data demiterii până în ziua reîntoarcerii în Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă „Dobrogea“. 

Aşa cum anunţau încă din ziua în care şi-au primit deciziile de trecere în rezervă, cei 162 de pompieri daţi afară din cadrul Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă „Dobrogea” au luat calea Justiţiei pentru a li se face dreptate. Mulţi dintre ei susţin că au fost implicaţi pe nedrept în dosarul penal privind concursul fraudat din 2007. Rând pe rând, cei mai mulţi dintre pompierii concediaţi au dat în judecată ISU „Dobrogea”, Inspectoratul General pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă şi, în solitar, Ministerul Afacerilor Interne şi au solicitat anularea actelor administrative prin care au fost trecuţi în rezervă. 

Cer şi plata salariilor de care sunt privaţi În multe dintre dosare, instanţa de judecată a stabilit primele termene pentru luna mai. În altele, încă se mai aşteaptă stabilirea datei la care va începe procesul. „Suntem în procedura de regularizare; noi am depus întâmpinările, în cursul zilei de ieri (n.r. 29 aprilie) am primit şi întâmpinările de la ISU Dobrogea, acum se aşteaptă stabilirea primelor termene din dosare”, ne-a precizat Ana Maria Bucur, avocatul unora dintre pompierii demişi, referitor la aceste dosare. 

Pompierii solicită, cu toţii, atât întoarcerea la locul de muncă, cât şi acordarea salariilor pe care ar fi trebuit să le primească, de la data demiterii, până în ziua în care se vor reîntoarce în cadrul ISU Dobrogea. La fel, cu toţii consideră că măsura demiterii lor este nelegală, fapt pe care avocaţii vor să-l dovedească în faţa instanţei de judecată. „Este o speţă mai deosebită, având în vedere că există hotărârea irevocabilă a Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie”, consideră avocata Ana Maria Bucur. În construirea apărării pompierilor, avocatul atrage atenţia că nu au fost respectate prevederile art. 85, din Legea 80/1995, unde se menţionează, strict, condiţiile în care pot fi trecuţi în rezervă ofiţerii, maiştri militari şi subofiţerii în activitate. „În aceeaşi lege se menţionează că pot fi menţinuţi în funcţie dacă nu sunt părţi în dosarul penal. Şi nu au fost părţi în respectivul dosar”, a subliniat avocata Ana Maria Bucur. 

Solicitările de suspendare a deciziilor, respinse Pentru câţiva pompieri, prima întâlnire cu instanţa de judecată a fost dezamăgitoare. Astfel, o parte dintre pompieri au solicitat, iniţial, suspendarea deciziei de trecere în rezervă, dar cererile nu le-au fost admise de instanţele de judecată. Chiar şi aşa, foştii militari nu s-au descurajat şi au deschis noi dosare, prin care au cerut anularea deciziilor. Dintre aceştia, îi menţionăm pe Cristian Petre Ilie, Dumitru Sava Neculai, Emil Ionel Burlacu, Daniel Ion Catană şi Gheorghe Florian Zisu. 

Reamintim că, la sfârşitul lunii ianuarie, 162 de pompieri au rămas fără locurile de muncă, prin decizia Curţii Supreme, care a dispus anularea foilor de concurs, în acelaşi dosar în care a stabilit condamnarea la închisoare a fostei conduceri a ISU Dobrogea. 

Părerea ta contează !
1
Florin
2 mai 2014
+2 : -2
unii chiar au intrat cu spaga si nu se mai poate face nimic

multi dintre ei chiar au intrat cu spaga...cunosc cativa vecini,insa nu credeam ca vor fi descoperiti...din pacate acestia nu au sanse sa se intoarca la ISU, chiar daca dau in judecata..

2
Ray Ban 3362
5 mai 2014
yboomxjul@gmail.com

3
Purple Ray Bans
6 mai 2014
nefgcods@gmail.com

4
Red Ray Bans
6 mai 2014
indfojjlzon@gmail.com

5
Ray Ban Wayfarer Rb2140
6 mai 2014
okpjpiakm@gmail.com

6
Folding Ray Bans
7 mai 2014
hzulylgmzvg@gmail.com

7
Ray Ban Wayfarer Matte Black
7 mai 2014
-1
sbdtqiucmq@gmail.com

8
nanoo
27 mai 2014
nanoo

9
bkhjcdymz
20 septembrie 2014
