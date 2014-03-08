Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Poliţiştii locali le „sancţionează“ pe doamne

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
Cu ocazia zilei de 8 martie, poliţiştii locali din Constanţa lasă deoparte caracatiţele şi autospecialele de ridicări maşini şi ies pe străzi pentru a le oferi reprezentantelor sexului frumos flori şi felicitări. Oamenii legii organizează o acţiune, sâmbătă, pentru a le sărbători pe şoferiţele din municipiul Constanţa. Evenimentul are loc începând cu orele 12, la intersecţia bulevardului Tomis şi strada Ion Raţiu.  „Am ales să marcăm această zi prin oferirea de flori şi felicitări participantelor la trafic”, a precizat Daniel Bratu, directorul Poliţiei Locale Constanţa. 

