Stirile zilei de Marţi, 27 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Poliţişti de frontieră din Constanţa, reţinuţi pentru că ajutau contrabanda de ţigări

Ştire online publicată Joi, 27 Martie 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Doi poliţişti de frontieră au fost reţinuţi şi urmează să fie prezentaţi magistraţilor cu propunere de arestare preventivă, sub acuzaţia de abuz în serviciu şi divulgare de informaţii considerate secrete de serviciu. Cei doi, Ionuţ Adrian Ioana şi Florin Peţeanu, sunt acuzaţi că prin acţiunile lor au sprijinit contrabanda cu ţigări prin Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Vama Veche. Iată ce au precizat procurorii din cadrul Parchetului de pe lângă Curtea de Apel Constanţa, care au în lucru dosarul: „Procurorii au continuat administrarea actelor de urmărire penală privind instrumentarea infracţiunii de contrabandă cu ţigări, în referire la fapta din noaptea de 3 spre 4 martie, când în România a pătruns, din Bulgaria, prin Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Vama Veche, un auto-tir cu 800 de baxuri de ţigări, marca Marble. Şoferul acestui auto-tir a beneficiat de complicitatea agentului de poliţie de frontieră P.F., care, încălcându-şi atribuţiile de serviciu nu a predat inspectorului A.N.A.F., aflat în exercitarea atribuţiilor de serviciul în punctul de trecere a frontierei, documentele mărfii şi mijlocului de transport, în vederea implementării în aplicaţia „trafic control”.În aceeaşi noapte, au precizat oamenii legii, „încălcându-şi atribuţiile de serviciu, agentul de poliţie de frontieră P.F., a dispus ca un mijloc de transport, tip autodubă, faţă de care exista bănuiala că transportă ţigări de contrabandă, prin metoda „capac”, (camuflare cu suluri din vată de sticlă), după pătrunderea în România a auto tirului, să fie returnat în Bulgaria, din cauza neînţelegerii cu un alt inculpat din cauză, fără a fi constatat şi înregistrat litigiu de trafic, în conformitate cu Regulamentul de efectuare a controlului cu o singură oprire şi de funcţionare a punctului comun de trecere a frontierei Vama Veche – Durankulak la frontiera româno – bulgară şi Dispoziţia Inspectorului General a I.G.P.F”. Din probele administrate în cauză, a mai rezultat că şi agentul de poliţie de frontieră Ionuţ Adrian Ioana., din cadrul P.T.F. Vama Veche, prin încălcarea atribuţiilor de serviciu cu privire la controlul mărfurilor pe sensul de intrare în România, în noaptea de 24/25.01.2014, a permis intrarea pe teritoriul României a aceluiaşi auto tir, condus de şoferul bulgar I.K.I., încărcat cu ţigări de contrabandă, utilizând metoda „capac”, (camuflare cu paleţi cu sticle goale).„În sarcina agentului de poliţie de frontieră I.I.A. s-a mai reţinut că, în perioada ianuarie – februarie 2014, în mod repetat şi-a încălcat atribuţiile de serviciu şi a folosit informaţii ce nu sunt destinate publicităţii, aducând la cunoştinţa unor persoane fizice, printre care şi unui inculpat din cauză, date cu privire la modalitatea de desfăşurare a activităţii de control suplimentar dispus de conducerea Gărzii de Coastă în P.T.F. Vama Veche şi Negru Vodă”, au adăugat procurorii. „Facem precizarea că punerea în mişcare a acţiunii penale este o etapă a procesului penal reglementată de Codul de procedură penală necesară în vederea propunerii unor măsuri preventive, activitate care nu poate, în nici o situaţie, să înfrângă principiul prezumţiei de nevinovăţie”, au concluzionat oamenii legii.

Reamintim că, la începutul lunii martie, oamenii legii au efectuat 16 percheziţii domiciliare, în Bucureşti şi Constanţa, după depistarea auto-tirului cu 800 de baxuri de ţigări intrat în ţară prin Vama Veche. În urma verificărilor au fost descoperite şi confiscate 7.490.000 ţigarete netimbrate de mărci diferite, în valoare de aproximativ 3.745.000 lei, 835 sticle de whiskey (33.400 lei) şi au indisponibilizat în vederea continuării cercetărilor un autotir, 13 autoturisme, un microbuz cu remorcă (valoare totală de aproximativ 220.000 euro), suma de 12.800 euro, 195.035,680 dinari sârbeşti, 121 leva euro şi 20 dolari. 

