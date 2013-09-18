Poliţia Locală a ieşit la „vânătoare” de maşini parcate anapoda

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...
Pe Baba Novac!!!!!!! Trotuarele sunt pline de mașini.Copii merg la școala pe sosea printre mașini!!!!!!!!,!!!
Doar pe str. Baba Novac? In tot orasul intalnesti aceiasi situatie. De altfel, in Constanta este de notorietate faptul ca trotuarele sunt ocupate cu masini, iar pietonii circula pe carosabil!
Răspuns la: Y
Adăugat de : X, 18 septembrie 2013
Pe Baba Novac!!!!!!! Trotuarele sunt pline de mașini.Copii merg la școala pe sosea printre mașini!!!!!!!!,!!!
Purple orchids on black satin brought an aspirant Chinese restaurant as opposed to a grand Gallic status label to mind. Imagine a woman in a pair of black, highwaisted, widelegged tuxedo trousers, her top half stamped with garish animal print. Marti Caine anyone? At least some of the British contingent present will remember the northern comedienne's somewhat flamboyant personal style only too well. Elsewhere came more timehonoured symbols of bad taste: sequinned cummerbunds, Lurex, a cartoonish giraffe face printed onto a pristine white trouser suit, and the blocking of jarring 1970s colours that has been seen here and elsewhere this season.Anittel Group Ltd ASX Anittel Group Ltd Anittel Group Limited is an Australiabased company. The Company is an information technology (IT) and telecommunications solutions and service provider offering voice, data, mobility, PBX, and IT services to Australian businesses. The Company operates in two segments: Telecommunication services and IT products and services. The Company provides telecommunications services through its private national carrier network and hosting infrastructure. toms outlet http://boobs4.us/6hlgn
Instead, the NCAA combined those two ideas and came up with the First Four, which includes four atlarge teams playing for No. 11 or 12 seeds and four automatic qualifiers playing for No. 16 seeds. UNCAsheville, which beat ArkansasLittle Rock, 8177, in overtime in the first game Tuesday, moves on to play Pittsburgh. Wednesday night, TexasSan Antonio and Alabama State will face off for the right to play Ohio State. For those teams, getting a win here before becoming No. 1 seed fodder is a nice experience. But the truth is nobody wants to get sent to Dayton even now that the NCAA is trying to make it seem more like the regular tournament. we first heard that we were going to be in the playin game, some of the guys were kind of . . . we were obviously happy to be in the NCAA tournament, said UNC Asheville guard Matt Dickey, whose 3pointer with 10 seconds left sent the game to overtime. I think we wanted to be in the second round. UAB and the loser of USC and Virginia Commonwealth on Wednesday, being here is better than the alternative. toms outlet http://cut-it.net/7FW4
and folks are enjoying it With designer coach shoulder bags, you will always attract people attention. It is big business. I have recently moved to the States and people do not landscape like they do in Canada. Must be a British thing. I can see that Duke prides itself in a quality garden and I appreciate that. Another big sport in Canada that is still underground is airsoft. Perhaps Duke students would like to take a class in gardening and take time for a stressreducing fun activity like paintball or airsoft to help relieve the boredom. If it's about flowers, you'll probably find it here from pictures of flowers and flower meanings to wedding flowers and floral design schools. Simply browse the categories below for great decorating ideas, articles, holiday giftgiving tips, trivia, and trends. Find out about sympathy flowers, holiday flowers, and floral research. Or, sign up for our free email reminder service. We're adding more free floral information all the time, because flowers are our passion. So, from pansies to peonies and daisies to daffodils, we want to share them in every way that we can. Mens Ray Ban Sunglasses
How soon do you think web crawler will pickup my blog posts? nanoo http://nanoochink.com