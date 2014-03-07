Moarte suspectă într-o secţie de poliţie din Capitală

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni", după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu" Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii" din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Moarte suspectă într-o secţie de poliţie din Capitală

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Un tânăr de 26 de ani, ridicat de poliţişti pentru că solicita ilegal taxe de parcare, şi-a găsit sfârşitul la secţia 10. Familia victimei acuză oamenii legii că l-au bătut până l-au lăsat fără suflare. Poliţiştii susţin însă că tânărului i s-a făcut rău. Analizele medicilor legişti îi contrazic, însă: victima a decedat din cauza unei rupturi de splină şi a acumulării de sânge în cavitatea abdominală, transmite Realitatea.net.Daniel obişnuia să păzească parcările din zona Pieţei Unirii. Acolo a fost văzut în viaţă ultima oară de prietenii săi. "L-a luat pur şi simplu. Nu l-a imobilizat. L-a luat ca pe un câine şi l-a aruncat în faţa maşinii. L-a aruncat în maşină şi a plecat cu el şi a fost dus"."Poliţia să ne bată în halul ăsta pe banii noştri nu dacă suntem ţigani sau minorităţi să ne omoare în halul ăsta", a spus Marin Cimpoieru, din cadrul Alianţei pentru Unitatea Romilor. În aceeaşi seară, Poliţia ar fi anunţat familia că băiatul a fost reţinut. O oră mai târziu, rudele au aflat că tânărul a murit chiar la secţia de poliţie. Cauzele decesului: anemie, ruptură de splină şi hemoragie în zona cavităţii abdominale. Prietenii sunt convinşi că Daniel a fost bătut de poliţişti, pentru că ar avea urme de violenţă pe corp. "Mi l-au omorât. Nu se poate într-o ţară, în secolul ăsta. Sub unghii sânge, capul spart, genunchii sunt făcuţi praf. A fost bătut în ultimul hal". Acuzaţiile la adresa poliţiştilor de la secţia 10 nu se opresc aici. Mai mulţi tineri susţin că şi ei au fost torturaţi în trecut."La garajul de la secţia 10, de pe Stelea Spătaru, te înjură, te bate, îşi spune că eşti un vierme care trebuie strivit. Unul se crede că e Bruce Lee, altul că e Van Damme, urlă, loveşte cu picioarele, cu pumnii. Au electroşocuri, ne bat cu bâtele. De cele mai multe ori, ne leagă cu cătuşele de calorifer şi ne bate.Ne pun să extragem bileţele cu număr ca să vadă care ne bate2", au povestit oamenii. La cei 26 de ani, Daniel spera să ajungă ospătar şi cerea bani în parcări pentru a-şi întreţine mama grav bolnavă. Contactaţi de Realitatea TV, reprezentanţii Poliţiei Capitalei au refuzat să comenteze. Pentru că vorbim despre o moarte suspectă, cazul a ajuns în atenţia procurorilor de la Parchetul Capitalei.

Părerea ta contează !
Daca esti militian nazist si comunist nu inseamna ca trebuie sa omori oameni.Militia din Romania de astazi mai multe fapte ilegale si nepermise de lege si lasati liberi.Oamenii legii din Romania mai grave fapte decat a facut tinerelul de mai sus.Dar de ce nu iesiti in strada dragi romi si sa cereti despagubiri.Hemoragie abdominala????au dreptate rudele tinerelului batut de comunistii nazisti din ziua de astazi ai Romaniei.Daca ar fi sa analizati faptele corupte a militienilor din capitala mai grav decat acest tinerel.Iesiti in strada si cereti despagubiri.

