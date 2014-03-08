Misiune specială pentru salvarea unei gravide

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
De-a lungul anilor, militarii de la Unitatea de elicoptere de la Tuzla au efectuat numeroase zboruri pentru salvarea de vieţi omeneşti, înfruntând intemperiile şi punându-şi, adeseori, propria viaţă în pericol. Câteva  dintre misiuni le-au rămas vii  în amintire, iar printre acestea  se numără şi una extrem de dificilă, la care a participat  fostul comandant al unităţii, col. Cristian Dumitru, în Delta Dunării, pentru salvarea unei gravide. 

Vremea nefavorabilă ar fi trebuit, cel puţin teoretic, să ţină elicopterele unităţii de aviaţie de la Tuzla la sol. Dar, când era vorba de salvarea de vieţi, militarii înfruntau intemperiile pentru a zbura, ne-a relatat Nelu Enache, un cititor al cotidianului nostru, aşa cum a aflat de la Ilie Datcu, pilotul secund, care a făcut parte din echipajul format din col. Cristian Dumitru, pilot prim şi fostul comandant al Unităţii de elicoptere Tuzla, şi mecanicul de bord Mircea Tauber. Iar una dintre misiunile de care-şi aduc aminte cu drag este cea în care au salvat viaţa unei gravide. 

„Ca orice zi de ianuarie, după sărbători, programul unităţii de elicoptere începea cu acelaşi ritual: adunarea de dimineaţă, comanda pentru inspecţie, apoi se trecea în revistă fiecare subunitate, prezenţa la raport etc. Comandantul unităţii, după încheierea acestor activităţi, s-a adresat subunităţilor: «Astăzi nu se poate zbura din cauza situaţiei meteo nefavorabile, ceaţă şi vizibilitatea sub baremul minim admis. Trecem la pregătire la sol, piloţii la sala de navigaţie…»”, ne-a transmis cititorul nostru. 

Curând, însă, ordinul avea să fie schimbat. Căci „Naşul”, cum i se spunea comandantului, primise un telefon că este nevoie de ei în Delta Dunării. Aşa că, „Naşul”, împreună cu Ilie Datcu şi Mircea Tauber s-au pregătit de drum. „Ilie a mers la echipare, a trecut pe la staţia meteo, punctul de comandă şi apoi în birou, la comandant. «Naşul» deja se echipase şi l-a întâmpinat în uşă: «Am primit ordin de sus.   O femeie este în pericol să-şi piardă viaţa, are sarcină gemelară. Trebuie să o luăm de la Sf. Gheorghe şi s-o ducem la aerodromul Cataloi. De acolo o va lua o salvare s-o ducă la Tulcea, la spital». Ilie n-a răspuns nimic, deja îl cuprinsese emoţia gândindu-se la vizibilitatea atât de scăzută în care urma să zboare”, a continuat Nelu Enache. 

Elicopterul era singura şansă de salvare Aveau de zburat 240 de kilometri, pe o ceaţă cruntă, cu plafonul norilor foarte jos. După toate pregătirile, „ca un bondar uriaş, Puma se ridică uşor de la sol, un bondar al cărui antene din bot parcă se înfig în aerul ceţos. Ei urcă pe verticală şi, la 50 de metri, sunt deja pe plafon. Cei de jos mai au timp să vadă cum elicopterul se face nevăzut în nori. Stratul de nori învăluie elicopterul ca nişte balauri uriaşi însă chipurile piloţilor sunt inflexibile, semn că spiritul de sacrificiu, curajul, profe-sionalismul şi măiestria lor în a executa misiunea îşi spun cuvântul până la capăt. Lt. maj. Datcu Ilie îşi stăpâneşte cu greu emoţiile. Ştie că are şef de echipaj pe unul dintre cei mai buni piloţi din ţară, pilot cu experienţă, fost zburător pe avioane clasice, subsonice, supersonice şi de şase ani pe elicoptere. Mai zburase cu «Naşul», dar în zboruri de instrucţie, pe traiect sau la Platforma de foraj marin, în condiţii meteo normale şi chiar grele. Acum era cu totul altceva. Zburau în condiţii speciale, sub baremul minim, în condiţii de mare risc”, a mai amintit Nelu Enache. 

„Zburau în plafon cu 180 km/oră, fără vizibilitate, fără niciun punct de reper. Doar pe navigaţie, zbor instrumental cu ajutorul celor două staţii de radio-aducere de la sol: Mihail Kogălniceanu şi Cataloi. Ca şi comandantul de echipaj Cristian Dumitru, pilotul secund Ilie Datcu era cu ochii pe aparatele de bord. Îşi tot calcula în minte traiectul de zbor şi, fără să vrea, calculele lor se loveau de imaginea unei femei care se zbătea, poate, între viaţă şi moarte. Elicopterul era singura ei şansă de salvare. Dunărea era îngheţată, nu circula niciun vapor, iar altă variantă nu era. Fumul albicios, pe alocuri întunecat al norilor, le storcea lacrimi. Ei pluteau parcă într-o lume ireală, de basm, printre nori, ca nişte schiori care alunecau spre necunoscut. Lovindu-se de aceste rotocoale de nori aveau senzaţia că, din clipă în clipă, se putea auzi un zgomot puternic, o lovitură care i-ar fi sfărâmat într-o fracţiune de secundă”, a continuat Nelu Enache. 

Unul dintre gemeni, botezat cu numele salvatorului Elicopterul „Puma” a zburat paralel cu braţul Sf. Gheorghe, iar comandantul, care cunoştea bine zona, ştia că putea coborî fără riscuri, căci nu erau obstacole. Singurul obstacol ar fi fost Farul de la Sf. Gheorghe, dar era pe celălalt mal. La fiecare minut de zbor, elicopterul cobora câte cinci metri, astfel că, după 20 de minute, se vedea marea şi insula Sahalin. Deodată, valurile au apărut brusc în faţa lor, „înspumate şi lacome, ca şi cum ar fi aşteptat o pradă”. Într-un final, au reuşit să aterizeze în siguranţă şi au preluat gravida, pe care au transportat-o la Cataloi. „La câteva zile după această întâmplare, s-a primit pe adresa unităţii o telegramă scurtă: «Vă mulţumim pentru ajutor. Femeia a născut gemeni şi primului născut, un băiat, i s-a pus numele Cristian»”, a încheiat povestirea cititorul nostru.

