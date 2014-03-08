Jandarmii, cu ochii în patru la meciul de rugby România - Belgia

7

Shortly after I left the village away at school, only to find that the city is no fence in spring, summer night cricket hear cicadas cry, do not see falling pine needles autumn, winter snow more hard to find joy, I began to miss from home thrush. I forget the farm hoes, machete and not moving herds have been driven grandfather, and my hand-crafted bird cage. That told me something about his grandfather last thrush, he said the injured have been mourning the death of thrush in full splits prickly little nest, circles "home children," I can help you properly reared, waiting for you take it back someday.