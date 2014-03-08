Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Jandarmii, cu ochii în patru la meciul de rugby România - Belgia

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Anca PAPAN
Peste 125 de jandarmi din cadrul Grupării de Jandarmi Mobile Constanţa vor fi cu ochii pe spectatorii care vor fi prezenţi la meciul internaţional de rugby din cadrul Cupei Europene a Naţiunilor dintre echipele reprezentative ale României şi Belgiei. Partida se va disputa sâmbătă, 8 martie, pe Stadionul „Mihail Naca” din Constanţa, începând cu ora 14.30. Accesul spectatorilor în stadion se va face începând cu ora 13.00, iar pentru a evita aglomeraţia în jurul punctelor de intrare în stadion, Jandarmeria Constanţa recomandă suporterilor să vină din timp, începând cu ora deschiderii porţilor de acces. Bine de ştiut este că şi traficul rutier va fi restricţionat în intervalul orar 13.00 - 17.00, pe sectorul cuprins între intersecţia dintre strada Primăverii cu strada Toamnei şi Pictor Nicolae Grigorescu. 

