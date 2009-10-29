Jaf armat la un depozit alimentar din staţiunea Jupiter

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Ştire online publicată Joi, 29 Octombrie 2009. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Patru bărbaţi care aveau feţele acoperite cu cagule au tâlhărit, aseară, în jurul orei 19,00, angajaţii unei firme. Trei persoane, două femei şi un bărbat, care lucrau la contabilitatea unui depozit situat în Jupiter, în apropierea hotelului „Meteor”, numărau banii proveniţi din vânzările agenţilor. La un moment dat, pe uşa camerei unde se aflau, au intrat patru indivizi mascaţi, unul dintre ei având un pistol. Fără să stea pe gânduri, ei au luat banii, aproximativ 30.000 de lei, şi au fugit cu un autoturism. Tâlharii nu au folosit arma şi niciun angajat nu a fost rănit. Potrivit anchetatorilor, depozitul nu are camere de supraveghere, însă este prevăzut cu sistem de alarmă. Cu toate acestea, deoarece angajaţii erau înăuntru, alarma nu era activată. Oamenii legii cred că tâlharii au acţionat la pont, cunoscând cu exactitate zona, dar mai ales ora când se face monetarul. La închiderea ediţiei, patru bărbaţi suspecţi, care au fost opriţi în trafic în localitatea Valu lui Traian, erau audiaţi de poliţişti.

