Gest extrem la Curtea de Apel Constanţa / Femeia care ameninţa că-şi dă foc este din Iaşi

On Monday night, a fashionable flock gathered around the racks at Barneys in NYC goggling over the new collection from Stefano Pilati for Yves Saint Laurent. Cut-outs, faded dye, fringe detailing and plasticized lapels, all on classic silhouettes: nothing too far from the fashion house's design-as-usual. However, a closer look at the label unveils Pilati's true accomplishment. Each piece is created from leftover cotton drill from previous YSL inventories, forming a sustainable collection.