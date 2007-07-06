Fost fotbalist rănit grav într-un accident rutier

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
e OK
Technology is the enabler, said Christopher Bailey, chief creative officer at Burberry. "This gives them an opportunity to feel that energy and feel the attitude of what you're working on. I find it incredibly liberating." In the last few years, fashion has gradually opened itself up to ordinary shoppers. Bloggers have sidled into shows alongside fashion editors, the TV show "Project Runway" has made design seem doable, and Fashion's Night Out has brought designers into stores to meet shoppers. But never before have Fashion Week designers so aggressively appealed directly to consumers with their shows, in large part because technology makes it so easy but also because economic conditions make this round of runway shows so important. The luxury shoppers that Fashion Week designers go after all but disappeared during the recession, not only because rich consumers' investments plummeted but also because it was unseemly to buy expensive items in a sober time. Now, though, they appear to be buying again. Herms International said last month that its profit rose 55.2 percent in the first half compared with a year earlier. Glasses Ray Ban http://jgilmore.com/Glasses-Ray-Ban.htm
Located between the city centre and Botafogo, Flamengo lies on the edge of Guanabara Bay, having the most spectacular view of the Sugar Loaf. The beachfront area is dominated by the Flamengo Park, "Parque do Flamengo" that was built on nearly 300 acres (1.2 km) of land reclaimed from the bay and is to date the world largest incity park. Until the 1950s, Flamengo and Catete were the principal residential zones of Rio's wealthier middle classes and that may be the reason why some of these landmark buildings were constructed here. Let us now walk through some of these living treasures. Biarritz Building: Perhaps the most well known building in Flamengo district is definitely the Biarritz Building, located at Praia do Flamengo, 268 (268 Flamengo Beach). Considered an artdeco masterpiece in Rio, the Biarritz has its construction finalized in the beginning of the 40s, being a copy of an existing building in Paris, on Montaigne Avenue. This artdco landmark was designed by French architects Auguste Rendu and Henri Paul Pierre Sajous, who designed two other art deco structures in Flamengo. Herve Leger Dress http://www.cpioman.com/_holding.htm