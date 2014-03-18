Asistent maternal în lacrimi:

„Fetiţa pe care am crescut-o mi-a fost smulsă din braţe!”

Membrii familiei Radu din Constanţa erau, ieri, în lacrimi. Nicoleta, fetiţa de doi ani şi trei luni pe care au crescut-o de la vârsta de o lună le-a fost luată, pentru a fi dată unei alte familii, spre adopţie. Şi asta deşi asistenta maternală care a crescut-o pe fetiţă şi-a exprimat intenţia să o adopte şi, potrivit legii, ar fi trebuit să aibă întâietate!„Sunt asistent maternal din 1998, sunt una dintre primele asistente maternale din Constanţa, am avut 12 copii în grijă până în prezent şi nu a fost nicio problemă, cu niciunul dintre ei. Am colaborat foarte bine cu Protecţia Copilului Constanţa, am mai adoptat un copil, acum în vârstă de aproape 10 ani, motiv pentru care nu înţeleg de ce am fost pusă, acum, în această situaţie!”, şi-a început povestea Rodica Radu, privind plângând spre jucăriile lăsate în urmă de copila ce i-a fost luată din braţe, ieri dimineaţă.„Încă de când ne-a fost încredinţată, în plasament, la vârsta de o lună, ne-am exprimat intenţia să o adoptăm. Ni s-a spus să aşteptăm până va fi declarată adoptabilă, cum era şi normal, cum impune şi legea. Căci, potrivit legii, rudele până la gradul IV şi asistentul maternal au întâietate în adoptarea unui copil. Şi am aşteptat. Dar nu am fost anunţaţi nimic! În primăvara anului trecut ne-au anunţat că urmează să demareze. După câteva luni după ce fetiţa a devenit adoptabilă am aflat acest aspect, abia în ianuarie 2014 am aflat că instanţa se pronunţase din noiembrie 2013, că dosarul ei a plecat deja la Bucureşti, la Oficiul Român de Adopţii şi că există o listă cu zece familii adoptabile. Am aflat întâmplător, când am fost chemată cu fetiţa la psiholog, la direcţie. Şi asta deşi am tot întrebat, de-a lungul timpului, dacă a devenit adoptabilă, pentru a-mi obţine atestatul şi a depune dosarul. Au plecat atâţia copii de la mine, inclusiv în ianuarie anul acesta a plecat un băieţel, iar în cazul lui am primit notificare, acasă, în momentul în care a ieşit hotărârea judecătorească prin care copilul a fost declarat adoptabil şi mi se cerea să precizez dacă doresc să îl adopt sau nu. De ce în cazul Nicoletei nu am primit nimic, nicio notificare, de ce nu au avut nevoie de o declaraţie similară din partea mea? Căci pe Nicoleta vreau să o adopt!”, a continuat femeia.Deşi a mers în mai multe rânduri la Direcţia Generală de Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului (DGASPC) Constanţa, femeia spune că nu a primit un răspuns lămuritor. Ba din contră. „Mi s-a vorbit urât. Inclusiv pentru astăzi (n.r. ieri), când am întrebat de ce să aduc şi fetiţa, mi s-a răspuns: «Pentru că aşa vreau eu!», de către angajata de la Biroul de Adopţii. Nu zic, îmi asum şi partea mea de vină, dar puteau să mă anunţe din timp, să-mi spună că lucrurile se mişcă foarte repede şi făceam toate actele. Căci, din momentul în care m-au anunţat, eu am întocmit dosarul şi l-am depus. Dar mi s-a spus că este prea târziu…”, a adăugat femeia. Lângă Rodica Radu, Cristi, băieţelul de aproape 10 ani, de asemenea adoptat, şi Mihaela, fata ei de 24 ani, au de asemenea ochii în lacrimi; la fel şi bunicul, care nu înţelege de ce direcţia a decis să le ia copila, deşi avea toate condiţiile la ei în casă! „Ne-a fost luată, nici nu am apucat să ne luăm rămas bun. Nu are cu ea nici măcar jucăria preferată sau măcar o jucărie pe care să o ştie, cu care vrea să se joace sau să doarmă”, a adăugat constănţeanca. „Eu mă tot gândesc dacă ea este bine acolo. Nu voia să plece, am dus-o plângând de aici”, regretă femeia.L-am contactat pe Petre Dinică, directorul executiv al DGASPC Constanţa, care a declarat pentru „Cuget Liber” că au fost respectaţi toţi paşii legali pentru încredinţarea spre adopţie a micuţei Nicoleta, spre deosebire de ceea ce reclamă asistentul maternal. „Bineînţeles, există o serie de proceduri. Iar atunci când ajungi în instanţă cu dosarul pentru adopţie, se verifică dacă aceste proceduri au fost parcurse, iar în caz contrar, trimit dosarul înapoi. În acest caz, au fost îndepliniţi toţi paşii, legal, drept concluzie şi fetiţa a fost încredinţată, astăzi (n.r. ieri) spre adopţie, urmând o perioadă de trei luni de acomodare practică cu familia adoptatoare”, a explicat Petre Dinică.În ceea ce priveşte motivele pentru care asistenta maternală şi familia acesteia nu au reuşit să adopte copila pe care au crescut-o, directorul DGASPC Constanţa a invocat faptul că actele nu au fost depuse din vreme. „Li s-a comunicat, încă de când s-a depus dosarul la instanţă, că fetiţa urmează să fie declarată adoptabilă. Să fim sinceri, se ştie că în proporţie de 99% din cazurile ajunse în instanţă, copiii sunt declaraţi adoptabili. S-a comunicat, de asemenea, că au preemţiunea de a-şi exprima intenţia de a-l adopta sau nu. Au zis că doresc să-l adopte după care au fost contactaţi şi li s-a comunicat ce acte sunt necesare pentru procesul de adopţie. Trebuie să menţionez, de asemenea, că familia respectivă a mai adoptat un copil, deci cunoşteau procedura. Dar, deşi au avut la dispoziţie şapte luni pentru a obţine atestatul şi a depune dosarul, nu au făcut-o. Procesul şi-a continuat drumul, nu se poate să-l întrerupem pentru că asistenta maternală nu a finalizat dosarul. Motiv pentru care, s-a trimis dosarul către Oficiul de Adopţii, şi din acel moment au întâietate familiile care au atestatul de familii adoptatoare obţinut. Avem termene foarte scurte, pe care trebuie să le respectăm”, a subliniat directorul Dinică. E drept, a adăugat acesta, familia Radu a depus dosarul pentru adopţie, dar prea târziu şi incomplet.În continuare, familia Radu intenţionează să se atace decizia pe cale legală. Mai au la dispoziţie trei luni, până când va fi emisă o decizie definitivă şi irevocabilă pentru adopţia Nicoletei de către noua familie şi speră ca până atunci să-i convingă pe judecători că birocraţia nu ar trebui să stea în calea fericirii unui copil.