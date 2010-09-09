Electrocutat după ce s-a culcat într-un transformator electric

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
UjR9af http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com
I like watching football diflucan tablet But the regulator said that despite the shortfall on planned cost savings, financial performance was ahead of plan with the sector reporting an overall surplus of ÂŁ27 million, partly because revenue was nine per cent higher than expected due to increased demand for hospital services.
I can't get through at the moment diflucan compresse costo If you want to discuss the specific ideological sticking points that are preventing the politicians from doing their jobs properly, that’s a separate discussion; only, I think that most people will agree that the job of politicians is to form a sensible consensus so that everyone can go forward together. On this measure, American and European politicians are mostly failing.
Withdraw cash buy sildalis "This 'faith' is a key underpinning of the U.S. dollar's global reserve currency status and reason why the US 'AAA' rating can tolerate a substantially higher level of public debt than other 'AAA' sovereigns," Fitch said.
I'm happy very good site where can i purchase diflucan over the counter The Silicon Valley stalwart, which has been undergoing a radical reshaping under Chief Executive Meg Whitman for the past two years, is looking for ways to escape the decline in PC sales as tablets and smartphones revolutionize computing.
No, I'm not particularly sporty where can i get diflucan Abu Imad Abdallah, a rebel commander in southern Damascus,said Hezbollah fighters and Iraqi Shi'ite militia were key tocapturing two areas on the south-eastern approaches to thecapital -- Bahdaliyeh and Hay al Shamalneh -- in recent weeks.
Have you got a telephone directory? buy bimatoprost veterinary “You could see something that looked like a machine on the ground at what seemed like the epicenter of the blast,” said Kleine-Ahlbrandt, who had arrived at the airport on a domestic flight. The blast, she said, appeared to have occurred near the baggage claim, in the area where relatives wait to greet arriving passengers.
We work together bimatoprost buy usa The government had been expected to sell the shares in fourtranches, leaving a year's gap between each sale, but that couldbe accelerated if enough interest is evident. The U.S. offloaded$32 billion worth of shares in Citigroup in 2010.
Jonny was here misoprostol pharmacology In hindsight, she may have dropped a hint about her new bundle of joy during her acceptance speech for best actress for her role in "The Blind Side" that year. "I would like to thank what this movie was about for me, which are the moms that take care of the babies and the children no matter where they come from," she said.
We were at school together online pharmacy cytotec Ă˘ÂÂThe transition from a soft patch to a more sustainedrebound is slowly beginning to take shape,Ă˘ÂÂ said Millan Mulraine, director of U.S. rates research at TD Securities USALLC in New York. Ă˘ÂÂThe underlying tone of retail sales isencouraging. The positive momentum in housing will continue.Manufacturing has stabilized.Ă˘ÂÂ