Două victime într-un accident provocat de un şofer beat

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 12 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andrei AMZA
Doi bărbaţi au ajuns la spital, ieri dimineaţă, după ce au fost implicaţi într-un accident rutier provocat de un şofer care se urcase băut la volan. În jurul orei 9.30, Florian Rădulescu (33 de ani) se afla la volanul unui autoturism Mazda şi conducea pe B-dul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu, spre staţiunea Mamaia. În intersecţia din zona Dacia, bărbatul a trecut pe culoarea roşie a semaforului şi a intrat în plin într-un Ford, care venea dinspre staţiune şi vira la stânga, spre B-dul Tomis. În urma impactului, auto-turismul Mazda a fost proiectat pe scuarul din intersecţie. 

Cele două persoane care se aflau în Ford, maşină ce aparţine firmei de pază Pegas Force, au fost rănite grav. Ştefan Lucian Tănase (33 de ani) şi Iulian Nicu Todiraşcu, angajaţi la firma de securitate, au fost transportaţi de urgenţă la Spitalul Judeţean Constanţa cu ajutorul unei ambulanţe şi a unui echipaj SMURD. Şoferul, Ştefan Lucian Tănase, a fost tăiat la gât de cioburile sărite din parbriz. Potrivit poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, cei doi nu purtau centurile de siguranţă.

Şoferul din Mazda nu a suferit răni serioase, însă în urma verificărilor poliţiştii au constatat că bărbatul băuse bine înainte de a se urca la volan. Aparatul etilotest a scols la iveală o alcoolemie de 1,08 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat. Pe numele său a fost întocmit un dosar penal de cercetare penală pentru conducere sub influenţa băuturilor alcoolice şi vătămare corporală din culpă. Poliţiştii au deschis o anchetă pentru a stabili cauzele exacte ce au dus la producerea accidentului.

