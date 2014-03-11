Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

De ce fug copiii de acasă. Tu ştii ce să faci dacă îţi dispare copilul?

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 11 Martie 2014. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
Zeci de copii se află în evidenţele poliţiştilor constănţeni, fiind daţi dispăruţi. Însă viaţa unui copil nu încape în cifre. Profesionalismul oamenilor legii se probează mai ales în cazurile în care ei reuşesc să găsească la timp un copil şi, astfel, să îi salveze viaţa. Specialiştii trag un semnal de alarmă: părinţii sunt de vină şi trebuie să aibă mare grijă! 

Specialiştii spun că, în cele mai multe cazuri, cei mici aleg să plece de acasă de frica părinţilor sau, dimpotrivă, pentru a trage un semnal de alarmă în familie. Psihologii atrag atenţia că un copil nu va pleca niciodată de acasă fără vreun semn, fără să îşi exprime nemulţumirile şi fără să îi ameninţe verbal pe părinţi. Nu mai puţin de 300 de copii au dispărut, anul trecut, în Constanţa. Poliţiştii spun că, în majoritatea cazurilor, minorii fug de la domiciliu sau din centrele de plasament. 

De ce? Principalele motive pentru care copiii fug de acasă sunt lipsa supravegherii din partea părinţilor, teama de reacţia părinţilor faţă de situaţia şcolară sau faţă de o greşeală comisă de copil, intenţia de a câştiga bani, din cauza situaţiei materiale precare din familie, conflictele din familie, influenţa anturajului sau lăsarea copiilor în grija rudelor, în urma plecării părinţilor la muncă în străinătate. „La sfârşitul anului 2013 erau înregistrate 301 sesizări privind dispariţii ale minorilor, dar şi alte 34 din anii trecuţi. Dintre aceste cazuri, la sfârşitul anului trecut au fost revocate 303 sesizări, în sensul că minorii au fost găsiţi. În 70% dintre cazuri, dispariţia a luat forma unor plecări voluntare de la domiciliu sau din centru de ocrotire”, a afirmat Bogdan Păduraru, purtătorul de cuvânt al Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa. 

Fete vs. băieţi Specialiştii atrag atenţia cu privire la faptul că un copil nu va pleca niciodată de acasă fără să atragă atenţia: sunt nemulţumiţi, supăraţi. Unii dintre minori pleacă de acasă pentru a le da o lecţie părinţilor, pentru a-i şantaja, ca aceştia să vadă că pot rămâne singuri şi că nu au un compor-tament adecvat. „Este vorba despre minorii cu vârste cuprinse între 14 şi 18 ani. Această vârstă este cea mai problematică, este vârsta la care minorul vrea o anumită independenţă, consideră că toată lumea este a lor. Copiii pleacă de acasă şi pentru că părinţii le impun prea multe reguli. La un moment dat ajung să clacheze şi să încerce să îşi găsească starea de bine în altă parte. Însă se mai întâmplă ca minorul să fugă de acasă şi în momentul în care familia este destabilizată: părinţii se ceartă sau apare un părinte care nu este biologic. În acel moment, copilul nu îşi mai găseşte afectul de care are nevoie. În cazul băieţilor avem comportamentul de genul eu mă descurc de unul singur şi, astfel, încearcă marea cu degetul, iar la fete avem comportamentul în care apare o persoană, un prieten, un iubit în viaţa lor. În acel moment se simt protejate şi cred că cineva are grijă de ele şi nu mai are nevoie de părinţi”, explică psihoterapeutul Cristina Gemănaru. 

