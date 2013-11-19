Constănţean dispărut de o lună şi jumătate

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Accident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlpAccident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlp

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 23 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Constănţean dispărut de o lună şi jumătate

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 19 Noiembrie 2013. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Poliţiştii din Albeşti au fost sesizaţi cu privire la dispariţia unui bărbat de 33 de ani. Rudele le-au spus oamenilor legii că Marian Bordeianu, care locuieşte în satul Vîrtop, a plecat de acasă pe 1 octombrie, pentru a munci la o fermă de animale din Cumpăna, ca îngrijitor. Ulterior, undeva pe parcursul lunii a plecat, spunând că o rudă l-a ajutat să găsească de muncă la o fermă din Techirghiol. Nu a mai fost văzut, însă, de atunci.

Semnalmentele bărbatului sunt: constituţie potrivită, ten deschis, ochi căprui, păr şaten, faţă ovală. Nu se ştie cu ce era îmbrăcat la data dispariţiei. Cei care pot furniza informaţii în legătură cu acest bărbat sunt rugaţi să contacteze Poliţia Constanţa, telefon 0241/611.364. 



Articole de la acelaşi autor

Bătălia pentru un loc de parcare în Constanţa. Cum îţi poţi închiria locul şi ce faci cu vecinii invidioşi
MASACRU în zona Abator: animale spintecate şi cu organele scoase!
VIDEO ŞOCANT! Tragedia de vineri noapte. MOARTEA ANDREEI, surprinsă de o cameră de filmat a unei vulcanizări
Părerea ta contează !
1
my fake hermes
21 noiembrie 2013
+2 : -2
my fake hermes

hermes replica ipad cover Stiri Eveniment : Constănţean dispărut de o lună şi jumătate | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online my fake hermes http://www.tandlaege-vestergaard.dk/_Images/fake-hermes-in-bangkok.html

2
etoile isabel marant
6 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
etoile isabel marant

When I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now every time a comment is added I get 4 emails using the very same comment. Is there any way you'll be able to get rid of me from that service? Thanks! etoile isabel marant http://www.shoes-isabelmarant.com

3
website
20 martie 2014
+1 : -1
nmjsfayupk@gmail.com

I have directed Huge specifications. Your handmade jewelry sported content label that it really is significant, though unexpectedly this system reaches a minimum XXXL I started smiling to look at just found the figures on website

4
http://looptrolley.org/cheaplouboutin.asp
21 martie 2014
+1 : -1
jzbndwh@gmail.com

It's a good good article,i recommend it again. http://looptrolley.org/cheaplouboutin.asp

5
visit poster's website
23 martie 2014
+1 : -1
iakfmngmo@gmail.com

I got myself several such polos in numerous hues. They look good, and then the material is 100 % organic cotton, and really cozy. I personally prescribed them in a structure specifications, of which accommodate ahead of when clean-up. People shrank just a little inside the utility room, and they are these days just a little nore cosy compared to I favor. I personally probably would have obtained a larger size when I'd recognized how much they would contract. visit poster's website

6
http://hldjldp.com/news/louis-vuitton15.htm
29 martie 2014
+1 : -1
jsdjpnffo@gmail.com

Healthy superb until finally We laundered that, currently lower of the shirt is situated in doing my belly button. How does a fabulous shirt constrict so much? Usually do not middle your hard earned dollars http://hldjldp.com/news/louis-vuitton15.htm

7
magic leverag australia
24 mai 2014
+1 : -1
magic leverag australia

According to our friends over at Asphalt & Rubber, that's a 10-hp increase from last year. Along with slimmer, more aerodynamic fairings and a bit more battery capacity, the team has hopes of the 529-pound bike rounding the course at an average speed of 115 mph. If it does, that would be a new record and likely enough to put it ahead of all comers. magic leverag australia http://magicleveraghairrollers.tripod.com

8
nanoo
28 mai 2014
+1 : -1
nanoo

I need 2 set up wordpess through a webhost.... . i know i have to download wordpress but whats a good host to go with? and after i set up an account with a host, how difficult is the set up before I can begin building a site? and last but not least, can i still import the free wordpress templates?. nanoo http://nanoochink.com

9
fairing for honda vtx 1300
3 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
fairing for honda vtx 1300

Lantas upaya apa yang coba dilakukan Honda untuk memperoleh sepeda motor sport 150cc full fairing yang harganya lebih kompetitif? Caranya dengan memanfaatkan platform CB150 StreetFire untuk disiapkan varian baru "full fairing". fairing for honda vtx 1300 http://hondavtx1300fairin.tripod.com

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Eveniment
miercuri, 21 decembrie Foto : Veşti proaste pentru militari şi poliţişti! Măririle salariale promise în campanie, şterse cu buretele 161469 vizite, 18 comentarii Veşti proaste pentru militari şi poliţişti! Măririle salariale promise în campanie, şterse cu buretele
Social
vineri, 23 decembrie Foto : Sărbători minunate pentru copiii din Piatra. Moş Crăciun a ajuns şi la ei 2734 vizite, 14 comentarii Sărbători minunate pentru copiii din Piatra. Moş Crăciun a ajuns şi la ei
Politică
miercuri, 21 decembrie Foto : UPDATE / SEVIL SHHAIDEH, nominalizarea PSD pentru funcţia de PRIM-MINISTRU 1788 vizite, 19 comentarii UPDATE / SEVIL SHHAIDEH, nominalizarea PSD pentru funcţia de PRIM-MINISTRU
Actual
duminica, 25 decembrie Foto : VIDEO / Primele IMAGINI de la locul tragediei aviatice din Marea Neagră 1761 vizite, 0 comentarii VIDEO / Primele IMAGINI de la locul tragediei aviatice din Marea Neagră
Sport
miercuri, 21 decembrie Foto : Constănţeanul Răzvan Grecu, în elita atletismului românesc 1583 vizite, 0 comentarii Constănţeanul Răzvan Grecu, în elita atletismului românesc
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.4871 secunde