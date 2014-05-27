Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Ce maşini se fură şi cum acţionează hoţii, la Constanţa

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 27 Mai 2014. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
Hoţii din Constanţa nu se cuminţesc, ci continuă să fure maşini. „Preferatele“ lor sunt, bineînţeles, bătrânele Dacii. Însă poliţiştii constănţeni deja cunosc modul de operare al pungaşilor, astfel că toate autoturismele furate în acest an au fost recuperate. 

Oamenii legii spun că numărul furturilor de autovehicule din Constanţa este în scădere. Printre principalele cauze de furt de maşină se numără, însă, şi neatenţia proprietarilor, care îşi lasă „puţin” maşina descuiată, până merg la magazin sau până în casă. 

„Cazuistica înregistrată la poliţie relevă faptul că furturile sunt favorizate de neglijenţa proprietarilor în a-şi asigura autovehiculele cu sisteme de securitate eficiente, neînchiderea portierelor la părăsirea acestora, precum şi parcarea în zone neiluminate sau izolate”, precizează subcomisarul de poliţie Carmen Şerbănescu, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţu-lui Constanţa. 

Toate cazurile de furt au fost soluţionate Cele mai căutate modele pentru furt sunt, în continuare, bătrânele autoturisme Dacia, pentru că, se pare, ar fi mai uşor de furat, iar principala lor întrebuinţare este de a ajunge, dezmembrate, la fier vechi. 

De la începutul anului şi până în prezent, la nivelul judeţului Constanţa au fost înregistrate 32 de maşini ca fiind furate, toate fiind găsite şi înapoiate persoanelor vă-tămate. Din cele 32 de autovehi-cule, 24 sunt autoturisme marca Dacia, nefiind înregistrate furturi de autovehicule de lux. 

Hoţii de maşini sunt puşti Surprinzător sau nu, profilul unui hoţ de vehicule este simplu de recunoscut: tânăr, între 16 şi 25 de ani, fără ocupaţie şi cu antecedente penale. Bineînţeles că aceşti „copii” nu trebuie subestimaţi, deoarece sunt adevăraţi experţi în furt. De obicei, ei forţează contactul şi, mai ales pentru bătrânele Dacii, acest lucru este mai mult decât suficient pentru a porni motorul. Aceştia acţionează după lăsarea serii şi au în vizor, în mare parte, cartierele mărginaşe ale Constanţei. Poliţiştii găsesc apoi maşinile în oraş, abandonate pe străzi. În multe cazuri, ei se plimbă cu ele şi fac ceea ce organele de poliţie numesc „furt de folosinţă”, adică fură roata de rezervă, orice geantă lăsată în autoturism şi casetofonul sau orice alt echipament audio. 

Sesizaţi imediat Poliţia! Folosind dispozitive antifurt sau sisteme de alarmă vă puteţi asigura o protecţie eficientă a autoturismelor, devenind un obstacol în calea infractorilor, având în vedere faptul că aceştia sunt întotdeauna grăbiţi şi preferă maşinile care pornesc repede. Reclamarea furtului unui autovehicul trebuie făcută în cel mai scurt timp la orice unitate de Poliţie. 

„Cetăţenii trebuie să furnizeze informaţii utile pentru recuperarea acestuia şi identificarea autorilor, precum anul şi provenienţa, modelul şi culoarea, numărul de înma-triculare, numărul de identificare a autovehiculului, orice detalii utile identificării sau eventuale avarii, informaţii referitoare la persoane suspecte”, explică ofiţerul de poliţie. 

Nu vă lăsaţi actele în maşină Poliţiştii constănţeni vă sfătuiesc să nu vă lăsaţi nimic la vedere în maşină. De asemenea, mare atenţie la documentele autovehiculului, care trebuie să stea în siguranţă şi nu în maşină. „Să nu fie lăsate niciodată în autoturism actele maşinii, deoarece, în cazul furtului autoturismului, proprietarul riscă să nu fie despăgubit de societăţile de asigurări, chiar dacă beneficiază de asigurare CASCO. Dacă au pierdut ori le-au fost furate cheile autoturismului, este recomandat ca sistemul de închidere să fie schimbat. Acelaşi lucru trebuie făcut şi la cumpărarea unui autoturism.

Este foarte importat să se păstreze copii ale actelor şi o fotografie a autovehiculului. În cazul furtului autovehiculului, aceste documente sunt extrem de utile Poliţiei pentru căutarea şi găsirea rapidă a acestuia, inclusiv prin in-termediul internetului”, conchid poliţiştii constănţeni. 

