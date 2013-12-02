BNR ia băncile la puricat

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

BNR ia băncile la puricat

Ştire online publicată Luni, 02 Decembrie 2013. Autor: Ion TIŢA-CĂLIN
Banca Naţională a României începe verificările la băncile comerciale, după ce a constatat că, prin diferite metode, datele privind creditele neperformante sunt trucate. La finele lunii septembrie, rata creditelor neperformante ajunsese la 21,6%, dar există indicii că în realitate este mai mare. Unele bănci au raportat o rată mai mică, pentru a nu fi obligate să majoreze provizioanele.

Părerea ta contează !
1
italy hermes bags
18 mai 2014
+2 : -1
italy hermes bags

hermes shop drop Stiri Eveniment : BNR ia băncile la puricat | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online italy hermes bags http://www.kathmanduspice.com/images/italy-hermes-bags-britain-hermes-314.asp

2
united kingdom hermes
9 iunie 2014
+2 : -2
united kingdom hermes

hermes shop new york Stiri Eveniment : BNR ia băncile la puricat | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online united kingdom hermes http://www.testdanmark.dk/no-6-hermes-bags-polska-ladies-web-medium-hobo.aspx

3
edclBxUdFjCLdWgiqgE
17 septembrie 2014
+1 : -2
akKWkQlcowzMDTAipv

iFwmKF jigylocrouix, [url=http://wfporylxabvh.com/]wfporylxabvh[/url], [link=http://ffiyqftrqdjt.com/]ffiyqftrqdjt[/link], http://mcmkctmyguoc.com/

4
gucci outlet
8 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
gucci outlet

That certainly sounds like a definite case from the RIAA staying angry that will nobody is usually acquiring new music considerably any longer, and they're losing profits, and so why don't just chase that one man and make YOUR PET pay money for the belief that millions of others can also be getting. To start with, just how can they will need much funds from him for grabbing 7 songs??? My very own lord, a substance seller more than likely receive punished that will desperately. That quantity involving is utterly ridiculous. Second of all, should not typically the RIAA always be asking for the other enourmous amount of folks that obtain in addition to prosecute these regarding millions of dollars likewise? This kind of total case will be ridiculous. Anyhow, May well... preserve preventing!! gucci outlet

5
gucci handbag outlet online
9 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
gucci handbag outlet online

To George: a person silly willy cunt, jackets might be produced to collapse with ages as an alternative to generations. Head out notify your self. gucci handbag outlet online

6
gucci outlet
10 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
gucci outlet

fuhshniZZle The best New music Movie Jukebox beta will be operating a exclusive beta battery tester marketing. Initially twelve, 000 beta testers to manufacture a playlist will automatically end up being upgraded on their premium ongoing when beta check ends. fuhshniZZle combines Youtube . com, bing, Discogs, Fb along with Amazon . com APIs to create a smooth included in addition to ground-breaking multimedia system practical experience. gucci outlet

7
gucci handbags outlet online store
11 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
gucci handbags outlet online store

Fran I think you need to claim an appropriate to be able to audio the same as the right to health care and after that we are able to most require the fact that dirty prosperous artists and also file corporations ought to deliver it for you to us all. I believe that your public alternative will be needed. relaxation . Mike Discover what sort of concept "fine" is tossed concerning? Payment for the burning is very much viewed as a good as well as a fine levied by simply privately owned entity. Just one single thing of several inappropriate using this. Often the prize accessed towards you seemed to be radical regarding line. Shoplifting might normally become $125. 00 if this will be considered the "fine. inch The business which became me personally produced an incorrect problem saying I viewed presently there tv set coding when i must have been a paid out prospect. These people named that a superb likewise. Though there courtroom grievance must have been a scams and never real, nobody actually cared i didn't have the cash to cover court for a test. The truth is falsified written evidence was developed with out one particular blinked an eye fixed. Circumstances exactly where scam is actually authorized or perhaps pay out is usually another option associated with range will catch up with our own the law technique for the reason that each time the item come about, that process looses reliability as you can learn in the posts previously mentioned this. Whenever fraudulent court problems tend to be allowed along with accolades are incredibly outside of collection it can be guaranteed the program is not good as well as equitable. gucci handbags outlet online store

8
gucci outlet
12 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
gucci outlet

Ajai stiut ca se poate spiona pe aol messenger dupa cei health care sony ericsson juga invizibili? Nu se niente affatto pan ascunde dupa acel bing reputation, numit covered, deoarece exista n't yahoo-spy proper care ii detecteaza! Acesta areal fi yahoo-spy. com. Distractie placuta! gucci outlet

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 16105 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
miercuri, 28 decembrie Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 15891 vizite, 6 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni 10906 vizite, 6 comentarii Comuna din Constanţa unde au murit toate păsările. Primarul şi DSV se împiedică de hârtii pentru a nu interveni
Cultură-Educaţie
marti, 27 decembrie Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3836 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Sănătate
joi, 29 decembrie Foto : Moartea unui renumit medic a întristat lumea medicală din Constanţa 2163 vizite, 1 comentarii Moartea unui renumit medic a întristat lumea medicală din Constanţa
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3119 secunde