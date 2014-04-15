Anchetă a Poliţiei, după o bătaie într-un bar din Murfatlar

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...
I work with computers order paroxetine online Villager Nelesile Manganyela, aged 19, said she knew Mandela from his regular December visits to Qunu, when he would shower the kids with presents. “It’s not good for us that we can’t go,” she said. “We wanted to be there.”
What company are you calling from? paxil 10 mg for pe The number of employed people claiming housing benefit in England has risen by 104% since 2009, with a further 310 added every day, at a total cost to the taxpayer of more than ĂÂŁ12 billion over the period - or ĂÂŁ1.7 million a day - said the National Housing Federation.
We'd like to offer you the job buy zithromax Earlier this week, Niagara Police announced two reported cases of people being hospitalized because of Krokodil, an injectable opioid like heroin, that first became popular in Russia and Ukraine about 10 years ago.
Please call back later zithromax cost And, she adds: “We believe the serpentinization process may be underway on many planetary bodies Ă˘ÂÂ notably Mars. The reaction may take one day or one million years but it will occur whenever and wherever there is some water present to react with olivine Ă˘ÂÂ one of the most abundant minerals in the solar system.”
Can I call you back? fluconazole tablets The latest leaks show Tepco's efforts to improve its handling of the contaminated water are not sufficient, Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, told reporters on Thursday. The government will take steps to deal with the water, he said, adding that he thought the situation was under control.
Have you got any ? diflucan price uk "It is about a person coming to grips with their own mortality and their own place in the world. It is a person questioning all those things. What those things are I on purpose have left out of the film, so you can bring your own narrative to it."
I read a lot diflucan tablet cost The Lantos Foundation, based in Concord, New Hampshire, describes its mission as strengthening the role of human rights in American foreign policy, and awarded Chen its annual human rights prize at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in January.
I'm on business diflucan 50 mg capsule President Obama reportedly popped the piece of gum while seated alongside former President George H.W. Bush during a White House ceremony to recognize the Points of Light volunteer program in Washington.
I'm about to run out of credit diflucan for sale online Another key point, Krzanich said, is that other companies can create blocks of circuitry to handle special functions and put them on the same piece of silicon with Quark–ending up with customized products just for them.
I'd like to apply for this job buy sildalis After breezing through a seven-pitch first inning, Sabathia coughed up at least one run in each of the next four frames, including two in the third on RBI singles by David Ortiz and Jonny Gomes. The outing marked the seventh time in 12 starts that the six-time All-Star has been tagged for at least five runs.