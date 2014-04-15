Anchetă a Poliţiei, după o bătaie într-un bar din Murfatlar

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduceVeste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 27 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Anchetă a Poliţiei, după o bătaie într-un bar din Murfatlar

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 15 Aprilie 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Trei bărbaţi au ajuns la spital şi fac subiectul unei anchete a Poliţiei Murfatlar, după ce s-au luat la bătaie, în noaptea de duminică spre luni, într-un bar din localitate. Potrivit oamenilor legii, scandalul a pornit după ce un client i-a cerut barmaniţei un pahar cu alcool; în momentul în care femeia s-a urcat pe un scaun, pentru a lua sticla de pe un raft, clientul s-a oferit să o ajute. Gestul şi tonul folosit nu au fost, însă, pe placul soţului femeii, care era în local. Între cei doi bărbaţi a izbucnit un conflict, care a degenerat, după ce în scandal s-au implicat şi alţi doi bărbaţi, respectiv fiul clientului şi fratele barmaniţei. Trei dintre bărbaţii implicaţi în bătaie au ajuns la Urgenţa Spitalului Judeţean, unde au primit îngrijiri medicale, fără a rămâne însă internaţi. Poliţiştii spun că s-au sesizat cu privire la incident, întocmind un dosar penal. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

ULTIMUL DRUM al lui SĂCEANU, unul dintre foştii lideri ai lumii interlope din Constanţa! Galerie FOTO
DEZBATERE. Care sunt „INTERLOPII” Constanţei? Comentează AICI
SCANDAL SEXUAL / Elevii acuzaţi că au violat o colegă de 15 ani vor fi eliberaţi din arest
Părerea ta contează !
92 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 10. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...10 
1
lRWnsjpOMhIM
16 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
hkFfZdGJfCYE

I work with computers order paroxetine online Villager Nelesile Manganyela, aged 19, said she knew Mandela from his regular December visits to Qunu, when he would shower the kids with presents. “It’s not good for us that we can’t go,” she said. “We wanted to be there.”

2
upkAAgwfPEgXhZ
16 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
BaazJMeZYWaKq

What company are you calling from? paxil 10 mg for pe The number of employed people claiming housing benefit in England has risen by 104% since 2009, with a further 310 added every day, at a total cost to the taxpayer of more than ĂÂŁ12 billion over the period - or ĂÂŁ1.7 million a day - said the National Housing Federation.

3
hxueyVABYZLbyFGtM
17 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
qvVAKaotJhfaKoeXPM

We'd like to offer you the job buy zithromax Earlier this week, Niagara Police announced two reported cases of people being hospitalized because of Krokodil, an injectable opioid like heroin, that first became popular in Russia and Ukraine about 10 years ago.

4
rSCstuwEaYy
17 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
TULyhzsHqwtVFlIrx

Please call back later zithromax cost And, she adds: “We believe the serpentinization process may be underway on many planetary bodies Ă˘ÂÂ notably Mars. The reaction may take one day or one million years but it will occur whenever and wherever there is some water present to react with olivine Ă˘ÂÂ one of the most abundant minerals in the solar system.”

5
JHEzkIjeidYvpSW
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
YdAfnXSFcvjUhLbuUgh

Can I call you back? fluconazole tablets The latest leaks show Tepco's efforts to improve its handling of the contaminated water are not sufficient, Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, told reporters on Thursday. The government will take steps to deal with the water, he said, adding that he thought the situation was under control.

6
HtjmhtUAwAFXToEmXOA
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
AtyWsLhTiu

Have you got any ? diflucan price uk "It is about a person coming to grips with their own mortality and their own place in the world. It is a person questioning all those things. What those things are I on purpose have left out of the film, so you can bring your own narrative to it."

7
WzIvWwVAcMof
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
iplcknCRhPhZYOL

I read a lot diflucan tablet cost The Lantos Foundation, based in Concord, New Hampshire, describes its mission as strengthening the role of human rights in American foreign policy, and awarded Chen its annual human rights prize at a ceremony in Washington, D.C., in January.

8
uhcWgKXNMwlIvnuQred
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
QGPPsNwuEiba

I'm on business diflucan 50 mg capsule President Obama reportedly popped the piece of gum while seated alongside former President George H.W. Bush during a White House ceremony to recognize the Points of Light volunteer program in Washington.

9
qJckHbsoXJn
20 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
zGFVqZWDuhhsoBTyn

I'm about to run out of credit diflucan for sale online Another key point, Krzanich said, is that other companies can create blocks of circuitry to handle special functions and put them on the same piece of silicon with Quark–ending up with customized products just for them.

10
ZoahWrBKroQ
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
pDnkosfXZYbjlWHmUX

I'd like to apply for this job buy sildalis After breezing through a seven-pitch first inning, Sabathia coughed up at least one run in each of the next four frames, including two in the third on RBI singles by David Ortiz and Jonny Gomes. The outing marked the seventh time in 12 starts that the six-time All-Star has been tagged for at least five runs.

92 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 10. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...10 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3604 secunde