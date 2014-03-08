Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Amenzi usturătoare pentru şoferii constănţeni

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
În ciuda frecventelor acţiuni ale Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, încă sunt destui constănţeni care nu utilizează centura de siguranţă atunci când se urcă la volan. Drept dovadă stă ultima acţiune desfăşurată de rutieriştii constănţeni. În ultimele 24 de ore, nu mai puţin de 52 de constănţeni s-au ales cu o amendă de 170 lei pentru că „au uitat” să cupleze centura de siguranţă, dintr-un total de amenzi de 147. Alţi 52 de conducători auto au luat amendă pentru că au apăsat prea tare pe pedala de acceleraţie, depăşind limita legală de viteză. Şi 18 pietoni au fost sancţionaţi pentru că au fost prinşi traversând neregulamentar. „Poliţiştii rutieri îi sfătuiesc pe conducătorii auto să respecte limitele de viteză, atât în localităţi, cât şi în afara acestora, să folosească centura de siguranţă, atunci când sunt în trafic atât conducătorii auto, cât şi pasagerii acestora, să nu se angajeze în efectuarea depăşirilor neregulamentare, să nu aibă în timpul mersului preocupări de natură a-i distrage în mod periculos atenţia, adică să caute acte, să umble la casetofon, să vorbească la telefonul mobil”, afirmă Cristina Vasile, purtătorul de cuvânt al Serviciului Rutier Constanţa. De asemenea, oamenii legii au reţinut cinci permise de conducere, dintre care unul pentru conducere sub influenţa băuturilor alcoolice. 

