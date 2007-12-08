A vrut să se sinucidă cu 18 pastile de Xanax

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 03 Ianuarie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

A vrut să se sinucidă cu 18 pastile de Xanax

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Decembrie 2007. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
O tânără a ajuns la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Constanţa după ce a înghiţit voluntar mai multe medicamente, cu intenţia de a se sinucide. Irina Ştefan, în vârstă de 32 de ani, din Constanţa, este căsătorită de mai mult timp, însă, din câte se pare, în ultima perioadă a tot avut probleme cu soţul său. Supărată din cale afară, după o nouă partidă de scandal cu bărbatul, joi seara, femeia s-a gândit că este mai bine să termine socotelile cu viaţa. În consecinţă, a înghiţit 18 pastile de Xanax, un cunoscut anxiolitic, care, în doză normală, îţi creează o permanentă stare de somnolenţă. Dată fiind doza pe care a luat-o femeia, în scurt timp, ea a căzut într-un somn profund, ceea ce le-a speriat pe rudele acesteia. Astfel, a fost chemată Ambulanţa, dar şi poliţiştii de la Secţia 4. Femeia a fost transportată la spital, unde cadrele medicale i-au acordat primul ajutor, efectuându-i spălături stomacale, în momentul de faţă fiind în afara oricărui pericol. Pe de altă parte, ea nici nu a vrut să rămână internată în unitatea medicală, preferând să plece acasă. În altă ordine de idei, oamenii legii nu au reuşit să afle dacă femeia avea reţetă specială pentru Xanax, un medicament care face parte din categoria celor asimilate cu efecte asemănătoare stupefiantelor şi care nu este eliberat de farmacii decât cu prescripţie specială medicală.

