Visul naţional care s-a împlinit acum 30 de ani

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Visul naţional care s-a împlinit acum 30 de ani

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 16 Mai 2014. Autor: Ion TIŢA-CĂLIN
r Pe 26 mai 1984, Canalul Dunăre - Marea Neagră a fost deschis pentru navigaţie

Cea mai mare lucrare hidrotehnică din Europa secolului XX, Canalul Dunărea - Marea Neagră, a împlinit 30 de ani. Evenimentul a fost sărbătorit, ieri, la sediul Companiei Naţionale Administraţia Canalelor Navigabile, în prezenţa reprezentanţilor autorităţilor locale, ai unor instituţii şi companii de stat, ai mediului universitar, ai Parlamentului şi Bisericii Ortodoxe, ai corpului diplomatic.

Marele absent a fost ministrul Transporturilor, Dan Şova, care îşi planificase o vizită la mai multe obiective din judeţul nostru: Canalul Dunăre - Marea Neagră, podul de la Agigea, Aeroportul „Mihail Kogălniceanu” şi portul Constanţa. Inundaţiile provocate de ploile ce s-au abătut, peste zi, asupra mai multor localităţi din ţară, l-au obligat să-şi modifice programul.

În deschiderea festivităţii, vizibil emoţionat, Daniel Georgescu, directorul general al CN ACN, a declarat: „Suntem în faţa celei mai mari construcţii din istoria ţării noastre. Au lucrat la acest canal peste 1.000 de ingineri.”

Mai multe despre această lucrare îndrăzneaţă, la care au visat gene-raţii de români, a povestit inginerul Chiriac Avădanei (87 ani), şeful de proiect al canalelor Dunăre - Marea Neagră, Poarta Albă - Midia Năvodari şi Dunăre - Bucureşti.

„Proiectarea canalului a început pe 9 iulie 1973, când mi s-a încredinţat sarcina să mă ocup de această lucrare. Am început pro-iectarea cu 182 ingineri şi tehnicieni ai Institutului de Proiectări Auto, Navale şi Aeriene, iar după doi ani de zile am ajuns la 215 ingineri şi tehnicieni. Până la final au fost elaborate 33.000 de proiecte şi volume pentru realizarea lucrărilor. Am participat la execuţia lucrărilor până pe 26 mai 1984, când s-a deschis navigaţia. Gradul de me-canizare a lucrărilor a fost foarte ridicat pentru acele timpuri, de 98%. Pe un tronson, până la Basarabi au lucrat militarii, iar pe celelalte tronsoane, numai forma-ţiuni civile, organizate în patru şantiere. Au fost excavate 301 milioane metri cubi de pământ şi rocă, din care 294 milioane metri cubi reprezentau excavaţiile pentru canalul propriu-zis şi 7 milioane metri cubi, cele pentru rampele de acces şi lucrările adiacente. Din 1986, ne-am ocupat de execuţia unui canal care să lege capitala ţării cu Dunărea. Finalizarea lui este, acum, în sarcina Adminis-traţiei Canalelor Navigabile.”

Senatorul Nicolae Moga s-a numărat printre constructorii Canalului Dunăre - Marea Neagră, în calitate de şef de lot la întreprinderea Energomontaj.

El le-a povestit participanţilor la festivitate un episod din acele vremuri: vizita pe şantierul canalului, la podul de la Agigea, a primului ministru comunist, Constantin Dăscălescu.

„A venit însoţit de câţiva secretari de stat. Ne-a adunat pe toţi şefii de la acea lucrare. Era o zi de aprilie. Stâlpul central de susţinere a podului era construit pe sfert. Avea termen de finalizare pe 15 iulie. Dăscălescu ne-a dat ordin: „La 1 mai să fie gata! Aţi înţeles?” Cei prezenţi am încercat să-i explicăm că stâlpul are peste 60 metri înălţime şi tehnica de turnare nu permite să se accelereze lucrarea. A spus: «Nu mă interesează. Voi vreţi să faceţi podul ăsta mai înalt decât cel de la San Francisco? Am fost şi eu la Budapesta şi am văzut unul la jumătate. Îl tăiaţi şi-l faceţi la jumătate». Aste este una din amintirile mele neplăcute de la canal. Dar am şi multe amintiri plăcute de la acest mare obiectiv, la care a lucrat tot poporul român.”

La finalul festivităţii, personalul cu o vechime de 30 de ani la administraţia canalului, câţiva dintre cei ce au condus lucrările de proiectare şi execuţie a canalului şi numeroşi invitaţi au primit diplome şi plachete aniversare.

Ideea unui canal navigabil între Dunăre şi mare a fost lansată în 1837 de un grup de experţi britanici. Ea a fost reluată sub forma unui proiect conceput, în 1850, de către inginerul român Ion Ionescu de la Brad.

În 1927, inginerul Jean Stoenescu - Dunăre a realizat un nou proiect, dar lucrările la un canal între Cernavodă şi Constanţa au început în 1949.

La începutul anilor ´50, perioadă în care regimul comunist instaurase „dictatura proletariatului”, şantierul canalului a slujit drept lagăr de exterminare a „duşmanilor de clasă”, prin muncă epuizantă.

Întrucât complexitatea şi costurile unui asemenea proiect depăşeau puterile ţării, lucrările au fost abandonate în 1953. Construcţia efectivă a canalului a fost reluată în 1976 şi a durat opt ani, inaugurarea oficială având loc pe 26 mai 1984.

1
Anticomunist
17 mai 2014
+2 : -1
NICI UN CUVINT DESPRE DECIMAREA DETINUTILOR POLITICI ???

Nici un cuvint despre decimarea detinutilor politici la vechiul canal. CINE ISI UITA ISTORIA VA FI OBLIGAT SA O RETRAIASCA.

2
