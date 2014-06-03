Se poate face profit într-o gară pustie?

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Se poate face profit într-o gară pustie?

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 03 Iunie 2014. Autor: Ion TIŢA-CĂLIN
r Spaţiile comerciale ale CFR Infrastructură rămân neînchiriate

Pe vremuri, gările şi staţiile de cale ferată aveau vaduri comerciale foarte bune. Agenţii economici se luptau să închirieze un spaţiu cât de mic, ştiind că vor face profit.

Astăzi, trenurile şi gările sunt goale, vadurile comerciale au murit, iar comercianţii nici nu mai vor să audă de CFR.

Pe 28 mai 2014, Regionala Căi Ferate Constanţa a scos la licitaţie, în vederea închirierii, un număr mare de locaţii. Este vorba de incinte şi terenuri destinate activităţilor comerciale, prestărilor de servicii, alimentaţiei publice, depozitării.

Oferta a cuprins 81 de poziţii, din mai multe staţii şi gări. În judeţul Constanţa, sunt disponibile spaţii comerciale în staţiile CF Constanţa, Eforie Nord şi Eforie Sud, Costineşti Tabără, Medgidia, în haltele Costineşti şi Neptun. Iar pe podurile CF Tuzla, Saligny şi Cernavoda se închiriază spaţii publicitate. Cea mai bogată ofertă este în staţia CF Constanţa.

Cum era de aşteptat, licitaţia nu a stârnit interesul comercianţilor. Agenţii economici nu văd cum ar putea face afaceri profitabile în gările pustii. De altfel şi preţurile de pornire a licitaţiilor au fost destul de mari. Spre exemplu, pentru un spaţiu comercial de 51,36 metri pătraţi pe peronul liniei 1, din Gara Constanţa, preţul de pornire este de 44,35 lei/ metru pătrat/luna+TVA pentru perioada sezonului şi 33,27 lei/ metru pătrat/luna + TVA pentru perioada extrasezonului. 

