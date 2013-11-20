Litoralul românesc, cel mai vândut produs în sistem early booking

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Accident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlpAccident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlp

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 23 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Litoralul românesc, cel mai vândut produs în sistem early booking

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 20 Noiembrie 2013. Autor: Anca PAPAN
270 - 370 euro de familie este bugetul mediu pe care îl alocă românii pentru o vacanţă internă 

Recent, a avut loc în Capitală o nouă ediţie a celui mai mare târg de turism din ţară, în cadrul căruia s-au cumpărat şi primele pachete în regim de early booking pentru litoralul românesc. 

Destinaţiile interne cele mai vândute pentru iarna 2013 - 2014 au fost cele de ski, staţiunile montane şi de agroturism, destinaţii precum Valea Prahovei, Poiana Braşov sau Bucovina. Litoralul românesc se prefigurează însă a fi, din nou, destinaţia vedetă a sezonului estival următor, fiind, de altfel, cel mai solicitat produs turistic intern şi cel mai vândut produs în sistem early booking. 

„Şi această ediţie ne-a reconfirmat interesul românilor pentru achiziţionarea produselor turistice în regim de early booking, concept ce a atins maturitatea şi pe piaţa din România. Publicul a înţeles rostul achiziţionării din timp a vacanţelor. Chiar dacă perioadele de concediu s-au mai scurtat şi bugetele sunt mai austere decât în anii trecuţi, românii nu renunţă la concedii şi apelează chiar la instrumente financiare care le vin în ajutor cu opţiunea de a strânge banii lunar, timp de un an de zile, pentru a-şi petrece vacanţa dorită”, spun reprezentanţii Asociaţiei Naţionale a Agenţiilor de Turism - ANAT. 

Bugetul mediu alocat de turişti pentru petrecerea vacanţelor interne se situează între 270 - 370 euro de familie, anunţă ANAT, în timp ce pentru deplasările externe se alocă în medie 750 - 950 euro de familie. 

Destinaţiile externe cele mai dorite sunt, ca şi în anii anteriori, Turcia, Grecia, Bulgaria şi Spania. Agenţiile de turism preconizează o creştere a vânzărilor pentru Grecia, atât pentru destinaţiile tradiţionale, cât şi pentru Grecia de vest, zonă cu o cultură specială care suscită tot mai mult interesul turiştilor. Nu lipsesc însă nici cererile pentru destinaţiile exotice şi cosmopolite cumpărate în regim de early booking, precum Mexic, Maldive, Dubai, Thailanda, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Punta Cana etc., dar şi produsele turistice de tip city break pentru Barcelona, Viena, Praga sau Istanbul. 

