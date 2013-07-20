Jojo l-a adus pe Adam la Salonul Auto Maritimo

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Accident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlpAccident mortal pe bulevardul Brătianu, după ce a intrat cu maşina în stâlp

Un bărbat, în vârstă de 75 de ani, şi-a pierdut viaţa duminică dimineaţă şi alte două persoane au fost grav rănite, după ce şoferul unui autoturism marca Ford a intrat într-un stâlp de pe marginea drumului. Accidentul a avut loc pe bulevardul I.C. Brătianu, după ce şoferul ...

Jojo l-a adus pe Adam la Salonul Auto Maritimo

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 20 Iulie 2013. Autor: Anca CHICU
Rădăcini Motors Constanţa, reprezentant autorizat al mărcilor Opel, Chevrolet şi Citroen, participă la Salonul Auto Maritimo, ediţia a II-a, cu peste 35 de modele de autoturisme şi autoutilitare. 

Invitata specială a Rădăcini Motors Constan-ţa, care şi-a făcut apariţia la stand, vineri dimineaţă, a fost Jojo, imaginea Opel Adam în România (singurul model mini lifestyle proiectat, dezvoltat şi construit în Germania). 

„Ideea de colaborare a venit de la echipa Opel şi m-a bucurat foarte tare, pentru că atunci când m-am întâlnit cu ei şi mi-au prezentat proiectul mi s-a părut foarte interesant, pentru că Adam e un produs de fashion, în primul rând. Şi având atât de multe variante, 61.000 pentru interior, 82.000 pentru exterior, mi s-a părut fascinant. La mine a ajuns prima variantă de Adam Glam. Eu conduc un Adam Glam. A fost foarte frumos pentru că noi am creat o întreagă poveste în jurul produsului Adam. A existat şi o căutare a lui Adam, am făcut un fel de teaser pentru publicul consumator. A existat un jurnal pe pagina mea de facebook, care chiar aşa s-a numit: «În căutarea lui Adam»; practic l-am personificat pe Adam şi am început să-i vorbesc ca şi cum ar fi fost un prieten foarte bun. L-am căutat, în toate variantele sale şi am ajuns la final la varianta pe care o conduc acum şi care mi-e aproape în fiecare zi”, a explicat Jojo.

O altă vedetă pe patru roţi a standului este şi Opel Mokka, SUV-ul subcompact al mărcii. De asemenea, în exclusivitate în Constanţa, Rădăcini Motors prezintă şi Opel Ampera, cel mai bine vândut automobil electric de pasageri din Europa, cu o cotă de peste 20% din segmentul european. 

Pe de altă parte, la standul Citroen sunt autovehiculele din gama DS: DS3 Cabrio, DS4, DS5. În plus, în premieră naţională, vizitatorii îl pot descoperi şi pe noul C4 Picasso.

Prezenţa Chevrolet va fi subliniată de Che-vrolet Camaro, singurul Muscle Car importat oficial în România, doar prin Rădăcini Motors, precum şi ultimele noutăţi ale brandului, Chevrolet Trax şi Chevrolet Captiva Facelift.

