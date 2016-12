Four multifunctional ships launched by Shipyard ATG Giurgiu

The prime minister Victor Ponta shows a close relationship with the shipbuilding industry. After being present at the launching of “Histria Ambra” chemical tank 41.000 tdw in Constanta Shipyard, yesterday he attended the launching ceremony of four multifunctional vessels built by Shipyard ATG Giurgiu. Vessels’ main dimensions are LOA: 23 m Breath: 6,90 m Draft: 1,5m and capacity 156,50 tdw. The vessels are specialized in depollution and fire-fighting. The construction was performed under Bureau Veritas’ strict supervision. The ships were contracted by the National Company Danube River Ports Administration Giurgiu, within an EU funded project.They are meant to operate in four Danube ports: Drobeta Turnu Severin, Giurgiu, Călărași and Cernavodă. It is worth mentioning that the complete propulsion equipment (main engines, diesel generators, shaft and propellers) mainly fabricated by the South Korean producer DOOSAN, were supplied by WaterMota SRL of Constanța. This is a young company, established in 2007, at the initiative of three entrepreneurs: electromechanical eng. Bogdan Moise and Călin Petculescu, graduates of the Marine Institute of Constanta and mechanical eng. Michael William Beacham (British citizen). WaterMota succeeded in penetrating a rather exclusive marine mechanical equipment market, dominated in Romania by the branches of large producers from the Far East and Western Europe.As distributor of several blue chip foreign producers the company from Constanta supplies equipment ranging from leisure boats to vessels of various dimensions. Until now WaterMota provided propulsion equipment for over 20 ships, out of which 8 new ones. Among its main clients are shipyards such as: Shipyard ATG Giurgiu, Navrom Shipyard Galați, Dunav Brăila, Tehnonav Brăila and STX Tulcea. Another interesting fact is that WaterMota is currently collaborating with a ship design company on a pioneer project for the Romanian naval industry: ensuring the gas propulsion equipment on river vessels.