Finalizarea Proiectului „BU.RO.COOP - Camerele de comerţ bulgară şi română pentru cooperare transfrontalieră“

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"Grav accident rutier, pe "Drumul morţii"

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 30 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Camera de Comerţ, Industrie, Navigaţie şi Agricultură Constanţa se apropie de finalizarea implementării proiectului "BU.RO.COOP - Camerele de comerţ bulgară şi română pentru cooperare transfrontalieră", finanţat de Uniunea Europeană prin Programul de Cooperare Transfrontalieră Ro-mânia - Bulgaria 2007 - 2013, proiect desfăşurat în parteneriat cu Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie Dobrich. Prin proiect s-au creat două Centre de Cooperare Economică BU.RO.COOP care oferă firmelor interesate de cooperare transfrontalieră servicii de informare, consultanţă şi asistenţă specializată în internaţionalizare a IMM-urilor din Dobrich şi Constanţa pe pieţele RO, BG, UE, SUA, Rusiei şi ţărilor asiatice. Serviciile valorifică rezultatele a peste 20 de studii despre comerţ exterior şi profiluri sectoriale, reprezentând instrumente de marketing aprofundate, disponibile pentru companiile din Bulgaria şi România. Până în prezent, 80 de companii din România şi Bulgaria au beneficiat de serviciile Centrelor BU.RO.COOP prin participarea la unul din cele patru târguri în cadrul unui stand comun româno-bulgar: "Save de Planet" din Sofia, "TINIMTEX" din Constanţa, "Agriculture and everything for it" din Dobrich şi Târgul Internaţional Tehnic din Plovdiv. De asemenea, peste 50 de companii au participat la cele două evenimente de parteneriat de afaceri din Dobrich şi Constanţa. Agenda întâlnirilor a fost stabilită utilizând un software de matchmaking care a permis introducerea firmelor participante şi stabilirea de întâlniri B2B.La finalul proiectului s-a realizat un CD-ROM care cuprinde o bază de date cu participanţii la proiect, atât la târguri, cât şi la evenimentele B2B, cu posibilitate de căutare de oferte şi cereri de cooperare comercială în funcţie de interes. În vederea stimulării creşterii gradului de ocupare pe plan local, peste 20 de persoane, tineri, femei, au fost instruite în cadrul cursului de pregătire profesională "Expert în cooperare pentru dezvoltare internaţională şi interculturală".Proiectul a fost vizibil în mass-media locală şi naţională, prin implementarea unei campanii de promovare unitară, publicul larg fiind informat atât privind progresul proiectului, cât şi asupra posibilităţii participării gratuite la târguri şi la evenimentele de promovare. Bugetul total al proiectului este de 815.253,03 de euro, din care 797.480,51 de euro reprezintă contribuţia Uniunii Europene. Proiectul s-a desfăşurat pe o perioadă de 18 luni, începând cu 20.05.2010.Pentru informaţii suplimentare: Rodica Belteu, asistent manager, CCINA Constanţa, tel. 0241.550.960, fax. 0241.619.454 şi e-mail: rodica.belteu@ccina.ro. 

