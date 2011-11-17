Finalizarea Proiectului „BU.RO.COOP - Camerele de comerţ bulgară şi română pentru cooperare transfrontalieră“

5

GSDtzRhRGaTwt

Do you need a work permit? diflucan over the counter usa Before OmniGuide even got going, it faced the Marlin bagel-basket problem: an overpriced product in a shriveling market. The company's founders, scientists at MIT, had invented a new kind of optical fiber. It was hollow, so light traveled through air, not glass, boosting efficiency by a factor of 10. But making the stuff in miles-long reels proved too hard, and no one wanted pricier fiber anyway, no matter how efficient. So the scientists sought a market that might need superfast, but short, fiber.