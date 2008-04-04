Euro-miting împotriva politicii de moderare a salariilor

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Meningită la Constanţa

Pacient de România

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Bacalaureat 2016

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Angajări în Poliţie

Accidente rutiere

DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!DSP Constanţa: Cazurile de meningită SE CONFIRMĂ!

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

ANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂANCHETĂ LA SPITAL. Familia unei paciente a fost anunţată că aceasta a murit, deşi ERA ÎNCĂ ÎN VIAŢĂ

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Sancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din ConstanţaSancţiuni pentru şoferii microbuzelor şi taxiurilor din Constanţa

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Câinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravăCâinii maidanezi fac din nou victime. O altă femeie a ajuns la spital, în stare gravă

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

Au fugit de Bac ca dracuAu fugit de Bac ca dracu' de tămâie

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Poliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământulPoliţiştii din Constanţa, încadraţi din sursă externă, au depus jurământul

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILELidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Motivele sunt INCREDIBILE

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Posturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitatePosturile de poliţişti scoase la concurs în Constanţa, ocupate în totalitate

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

Veste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduceVeste proastă pentru şoferii care au împlinit 70 de ani. Cum vor mai putea conduce

Şoferii care au împlinit vârsta de 70 de ani vor fi obligaţi să efectueze mai rapid un control medical pentru a primi dreptul de a mai conduce o maşină pe drumurile publice, permisul lor auto urmând astfel să aibă o valabilitate mai scurtă. Astăzi, permisul lor auto este valabil ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 28 Decembrie 2016 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Euro-miting împotriva politicii de moderare a salariilor

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 04 Aprilie 2008. Autor: Ion TIŢA-CĂLIN
O delegaţie a confederaţiei sindicale Cartel „Alfa” va participa, alături de Confederaţia Europeana a Sindicatelor, la euro-mitingul organizat la Ljubljana (Slovenia), în ziua de 5 aprilie. Acţiunea de protest are loc cu ocazia întâlnirii miniştrilor de finanţe europeni (ECOFIN). Sindicatele de pe bătrânul continent profită de prilej pentru a condamna politicile de moderare salarială promovate de banca centrală europeană şi băncile naţionale. Ele cer creşterea salariilor reale, salarii minime decente, o adevărată egalitate în plata bărbaţilor şi a femeilor, întărirea negocierilor colective la nivel naţional, de ramură, cât şi la nivel european Delegaţia Cartelului „Alfa” este formată din 100 de sindicalişti, în frunte cu preşedintele Bogdan Hossu şi vicepreşedintele Petre Dandea.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Accesare fondurilor europene pentru agricultură se face cu… dicţionarul
Companiile fluviale nu mai găsesc căpitani, ofiţeri, timonieri şi conducători de şalupă
Spaniolii de la „Decirom” au investit 12 milioane euro într-un terminal de ciment
Părerea ta contează !
43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
PKpEfUcVnTkNe
9 octombrie 2014
BmbYbcNCgabmkevahS

NjCmKW http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
fWeQhfjRjDSzsFYzpb
20 octombrie 2014
wOjJvtCQAuPPWOrruvk

Who's calling? buy sildalis "Unarmed UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) will allow ourpeacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo to monitor themovements of armed groups and protect the civilian populationmore efficiently," U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky told reporters.

3
AoBNkURlpPuhXnnaRbh
20 octombrie 2014
RqvTUntTNCQJksLza

US dollars diflucan over the counter Obama told reporters Tuesday that "extreme" GOP legislators were forcing Boehner to take an unrealistic and irresponsible stand that the president compared to a "ransom" – demanding that Obama's health care law be defunded or weakened in exchange for passage of a measure to end the weeklong shutdown. House Republicans "don't get to demand ransom in exchange for doing their jobs," Obama said. "And two of their very basic jobs are passing a budget and making sure that America is paying its bills."

4
hDbGsaTJEHFheifzb
20 octombrie 2014
tydpjrzCIlNoiTsivle

Could I have , please? buy sildalis The South has a modern conventional military superior to the North's army, which relies on largely obsolete equipment, but is barred under agreements with the United States and by international conventions from developing nuclear arms or longer-range missiles.

5
CvcKJAjwlFzwo
20 octombrie 2014
vtfChTuhdxYUcrYd

Could you send me an application form? online pharmacy diflucan "Natalisin is unique to insects and arthropods and has evolved with them," said co-author Yoonseong Park, professor of entomology at Kansas State University. . "It appears to be related to a neuropeptide called tachykinin that is in mammals and invertebrates. While tachykinin is involved with various biological processes, including the control of blood flow in mammals, natalisin is linked to reproductive function and mating behavior in insects and arthropods."

6
ePIzQbWFvJmrF
21 octombrie 2014
HxTcLAQUZyAHEeGiuA

enlFg5 bxduqyubhwwb, [url=http://rsiaqbuthozj.com/]rsiaqbuthozj[/url], [link=http://idvywrboassh.com/]idvywrboassh[/link], http://vjtelxyvnglf.com/

7
okbnojUFPadpiwhV
21 octombrie 2014
WjWGVSvCmWy

What company are you calling from? bimatoprost ophthalmic solution 0.03 careprost "Barkat wants this to be a tourist market but we have to make a living, and people who come to drink coffee don't buy tomatoes," he said. "People leave the bars around the market at 2 a.m. but the bathrooms in the shuk close at 10 p.m. so they pee in the streets."

8
AeHuCCcdFMeBoSlPsjd
21 octombrie 2014
qnKNLgcYujpI

Which team do you support? albendazole price philippines Haddin said: “What was good was that he went away from the side and got runs. It would have been easy for him to go away and kick cans but he went off and got 193 which shows he’s got a lot of fight and that is what he can bring to us.

9
sWzjHQwgrNQiNQB
21 octombrie 2014
jMUWdgiGmA

Sorry, I'm busy at the moment order albenza online The militaryĂ˘ÂÂs 1.4 million active-duty personnel remain on duty. About half of the Defense DepartmentĂ˘ÂÂs civilian employees were furloughed, but Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel ordered nearly all 350,000 back on the job. Congress has ensured $100,000 payments to families of fallen service members would continue, passing a bill signed by President Barack Obama on Thursday. The payments had been suspended during the shutdown, prompting the Fisher House Foundation to volunteer to make the payments until the program got up and running again.

10
AkyCeJnSNuPG
21 octombrie 2014
iEfeIvrnPJA

I'm unemployed chances twins 50 mg clomid Conspicuously absent from the festival was Harrison Ford, who played fan favorite Han Solo. The 71-year-old Hollywood legend had long eschewed ties to the role that turned him into an A-lister, but is now expected to join Hamill and Fisher in reprising their roles for director J.J. AbramsĂ˘ÂÂ upcoming Ă˘ÂÂStar Wars: Episode VII.Ă˘ÂÂ

43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Cele mai comentate ştiri

Consultanţă în afaceri

Articole din aceeaşi secţiune

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Economie
ieri, ora 14:56 Foto : Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa 13564 vizite, 2 comentarii Statul român obligat să nu mai încaseze timbrul de mediu şi să restituie banii celor care au plătit deja taxa
Social
azi, ora 01:25 Foto : CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA! 13415 vizite, 5 comentarii CUTREMUR PUTERNIC LA CONSTANŢA!
Eveniment
joi, 22 decembrie Foto : Premieră în istoria MAI. Conflict colectiv declanşat pentru drepturile poliţiştilor 12812 vizite, 0 comentarii Premieră în istoria MAI. Conflict colectiv declanşat pentru drepturile poliţiştilor
Cultură-Educaţie
ieri, ora 16:15 Foto : Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală" 3210 vizite, 1 comentarii Prof. Loredana Busuioc, director Şcoala nr. 18: "Vrem să creăm o altfel de şcoală"
Actual
duminica, 25 decembrie Foto : VIDEO / Primele IMAGINI de la locul tragediei aviatice din Marea Neagră 1799 vizite, 0 comentarii VIDEO / Primele IMAGINI de la locul tragediei aviatice din Marea Neagră
Ziar.com Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3956 secunde