Consultanţă

How do I restore my computer to an earlier time when the "Restore" feature on my computer is not working. I have tried over a dozen times to restore my computer and I keep getting the error message "computer could not be restored to this date. No changes have been made. Try another date." Try another date the same thing happens.. . All of my personal files were deleted from my computer and I want to get them back. Have no clue how this happened. Checked the recycle bin and none of them were there. It is as if they simply disappeared off my computer. Please help. Thank you!.