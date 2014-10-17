Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Ajutor de minimis pentru achiziţionarea de berbeci şi juninci din rase specializate

Autor: Ion TIŢA-CĂLIN
Executivul a aprobat schema de ajutor de minimis pentru achiziţionarea de către producătorii agricoli de berbeci de repro-ducţie din rase specializate şi de juninci din rase specializate. Prin hotărârea de guvern adoptată, se alocă producătorilor agricoli, pentru achiziţionarea de berbeci - maxim 2.500 lei/cap, iar pentru juninci - maxim 5.000 lei/cap. Ajutorul este plafonat la 15.000 euro/beneficiar, pe durata a trei exerciţii financiare. 

