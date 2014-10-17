Ajutor de minimis pentru achiziţionarea de berbeci şi juninci din rase specializate

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...
O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...
Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...
Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...
La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.
Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...
Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...
Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...
O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...
Locuri de munca absolut serioase! Tot mai multi oameni lucreaza cu noi si sunt extrem de multumiti! Oferim pe loc contract legal! Primele castiguri au fost acordate! Avem dovada platii! NU e joc piramidal si NU e MLM! Lucrati comod, 3 ore pe zi, ca operator online, si castigati 300 dolari lunar! Daca doriti detalii, trimiteti textul ”Info” la adresa de email: icornel_f@yahoo.com
999 A vital section of each woman wardrobe are her footwear. ??? louis vuitton outlet http://www.raymorehomeschool.com
With every thing which appears to be developing within this particular subject material, many of your opinions are generally relatively radical. Having said that, I appologize, but I do not give credence to your entire idea, all be it refreshing none the less. It looks to me that your remarks are not totally justified and in reality you are your self not wholly confident of the point. In any event I did appreciate examining it. bailey button triplet uggs black http://www.2netave.com/myadvice/index.asp?shop=bailey-button-triplet-uggs-black&id=3786
I'm really enjoying the design and layout of your website. It's a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Exceptional work! ugg classic cardy s/n knit metallic gray boots wholesale http://www.a-1autobody.com/wp-content/index.asp?shop=ugg-classic-cardy-s/n-knit-metallic-gray-boots-wholesale&id=4587
Right now it appears like Movable Type is the best blogging platform out there right now. (from what I've read) Is that what you are using on your blog? ugg womens romantic flower pink boots http://www.accentrealestatellc.com/imagesyY/index.asp?shop=ugg-womens-romantic-flower-pink-boots&id=5366
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I've been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates. womens meena in java by ugg http://www.actorsclubhouse.com/wwwroot/index.asp?shop=womens-meena-in-java-by-ugg&id=12604
Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I'm not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast. I'm thinking about setting up my own but I'm not sure where to start. Do you have any points or suggestions? Cheers ugg australia tularosa route cable boot http://www.a2dproject.org/plugins/index.asp?shop=ugg-australia-tularosa-route-cable-boot&id=12515
Great blog you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any community forums that cover the same topics talked about here? I'd really like to be a part of group where I can get opinions from other experienced individuals that share the same interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know. Kudos! uggs classic short chocolate brown boots for women http://www.a-1autobody.com/wp-content/index.asp?shop=uggs-classic-short-chocolate-brown-boots-for-women&id=7304
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was wondering your situation; many of us have developed some nice methods and we are looking to swap techniques with other folks, why not shoot me an email if interested. ugg 6809 http://www.a2zlasers.com/gallery/index.asp?shop=ugg-6809&id=17420
I don't know whether it's just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering problems with your blog. It appears as if some of the text on your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them too? This could be a issue with my web browser because I've had this happen previously. Appreciate it womens ugg gray Shoulder Bags http://www.abvmcentereach.com/css/index.asp?shop=womens-ugg-gray-Shoulder-Bags&id=1079