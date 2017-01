Pantofii care susţin glezna, cea mai bună alegere

1

I have one computer running Vista which is connected to the internet and I want to be able to get the internet on my second computer (that's got XP) which is connected via a crossover cable. What do I need to set to be able to surf the net on my second computer?. The LAN connection is running fine, I just don't know what to set and where to get the net working on my XP computer.