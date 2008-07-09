Mormântul Princiar de la „Movila Documaci”

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Newsletter Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Constanţa Focus Contact

Direcţia de Sănătate Publică Judeţeană (DSPJ) confirmă că în judeţul Constanţa numărul cazurilor de meningită a scăpat de sub control. „Într-adevăr, de la începutul lunii şi până în prezent, au fost înregistrate deja 14 astfel de situaţii. În plus, incidenţa acestor ...

O anchetă internă are loc la Spitalul Clinic de Urgență „Bagdasar Arseni”, după ce familia unei paciente în stare gravă a fost anunţată că ruda lor a murit, deşi femeia era încă în viaţă, informează News.ro.„Am declanşat o anchetă după ce familia unei ...

Acţiune a poliţiştilor Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa, alături de poliţiştii locali. Mai multe echipaje au fost prezente, ieri, pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpuşneanu. Chiar dacă acţiunea a vizat controlul microbuzelor care ...

Un nou atac al câinilor maidanzei a avut loc la Iaşi. Victima a ajuns în stare gravă la spital. Atacul a avut loc la doar o zi după ce o altă femeie a ajuns pe mâna medicilor după ce a fost muşcată de 40 de ori de patrupedele de pe străzi.Femeia în vârstă de 59 de ani din ...

La proba scrisă de astăzi ar fi trebuit să se prezinte aproape 800 de candidaţi, dar au absentat 145.Din centrul de examen Liceul Tehnologic „Dimitrie Hurmuzescu” Medgidia a fost eliminat un candidat care a fost prins cu fiţuică.

Zi cu emoţii pentru zeci de „oameni ai legii” din Constanţa. Ieri, la sediul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţului Constanţa, cei 50 de agenţi de poliţie angajaţi din sursă externă, repartizaţi la posturile de pe raza judeţului, au depus jurământul de ...

Lidl a retras din magazine DOUĂ produse MORTALE. Din cauza proprietăţilor acestora, oficialii lanţului de magazine Lidl au decis să retragă de pe piaţă şi din toate magazinele lor, două produse potenţial mortale pentru anumite categorii de consumatori. Ba mai mult, aceştia cerut ...

Toate posturile pentru încadrarea din sursă externă scoase la concurs de către IGPR s-au ocupat la Constanţa. Dintre cei 333 de candidaţi înscrişi, 75 au reuşit să ocupe posturile de agenţi. Cele patru posturi de reîncadrare au fost ocupate, cinci candidaţi fiind înscrişi pentru ...

O familie din localitatea constănţeană Plopeni este în doliu, după un tragic accident rutier, în a treia zi de Crăciun. O tânără, în vârstă de 20 de ani, care conducea un autoturism marca Honda Civic, în care se mai aflau părinţii săi, s-a răsturnat cu maşina pe DN 2A ...

Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Printre locurile care trezesc interesul celor care vin să se destindă în sudul litoralului se află Mormântul Princiar, pus în valoare şi conservat de către specialiştii Muzeului de Arheologie „Callatis”. Astfel, în vara anului 1993, Muzeul de Arheologie „Callatis” a efectuat o săpătură de salvare la unul dintre cei mai importanţi tumuli cunoscuţi încă din perioada antebelică sub denumirea de „Movila Documaci”. În cursul cercetărilor arheologice a fost descoperit un complex funerar de mari dimensiuni. Ulterior, s-a constatat că tumulul a fost afectat în epoca modernă de excavaţii pentru obţinerea argilei. Directorul muzeului, Tatiana Odobescu, ne-a declarat că acest complex funerar este format dintr-un mormânt de mari dimensiuni orientat est-vest şi o construcţie cu o formă rectangulară a cărei funcţionalitate nu a putut fi stabilită. „Mormântul cuprinde o cameră funerară cu dimensiunile de 3,56 x 3 metri şi 3,62 metri înălţime în punctul maxim. Accesul în această încăpere se face printr-un dromos situat la est, lung de 9,55 m şi lat de 1,61 m. În camera funerară se poate observa o frescă policromă, intrarea fiind prevăzută cu o uşă ce avea un anca-drament din marmură, cu sculpturi pictate cu motive geometrice”, ne-a explicat directorul muzeului. Mormântul a fost profanat în antichitate de două ori, în sec. II şi VI după Hristos. Atât dromosul, cât şi camera funerară au fost umplute cu un strat de pământ, iar din blocurile de piatră degajate s-a realizat o intrare mult mai mică. Întregul complex a fost locuit, dovadă fiind cantitatea impresionantă de ceramică fragmentară găsită, reprezentând amfore şi vase de uz comun. Descoperirile făcute i-au determinat pe arheologi să creadă că mormântul a fost locuit de un grup de oameni certaţi cu legea care transformaseră spaţiul în ascunzătoare. În urma celor două profanări din inventarul mormântului au rămas un inel din aur reprezentând o broască ţestoasă şi două vârfuri de săgeţi din bronz. Pe pereţii din nord şi sud au fost realizate mai multe reprezentări, respectiv stegari pedeştri sau călare, cât şi diferite animale, capre, mistreţi, cerbi, lupi. Complexul funerar a mai evidenţiat existenţa unor ziduri din blochete din calcar legate cu pământ ce aveau rol ritual. Mormântul princiar se află la ieşire din Mangalia şi poate fi vizitat, excursiile fiind programate de către reprezentanţii muzeului. Diana Oprea

