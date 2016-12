Metode să-l înşeli fără să-şi dea seama

2

nanoo

I have a website I will be updating a few times a week with original animations and short films along with concept art for the animations and other kinds of media. How can I copyright everything on my site so that the copyright info I have on the bottom of every page "All original content (C) 2008 (My Name)" actually means something? Will my logo, site name, all content be copyrighted?. nanoo http://nanoochink.com