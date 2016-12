Cum să alegi cele mai în trend perdele pentru casa ta

1

nanoo

Hi,. I am new to joomla and my boss is asking me to add some of the joomla functionality to the current website so that the owner of the website can itself modify the contents. I am having no idea about how to do that. My boss says that there is no need to re-build the website in joomla. If anybody can help me, I will be highly obliged.. Thanks. nanoo http://nanoochink.com